MSU's Dzierwa Speaks on Being Drafted, Small-Town Upbringing
Former Michigan State star left-hander Joseph Dzierwa was selected 58th overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday and looks to kickstart his professional career on a strong note.
Dzierwa spoke on the road that he took to reach his ultimate goal and how growing up in a small town was able to help him stay focused on becoming a dominant pitcher with draft potential.
BCSN Sports' Yaw Bonsu spoke with Dzierwa in a virtual interview in which the pitcher discussed his small-town upbringing in Haskins, Ohio, a town of just over 1,200 people. He shared a message for other small-town ballplayers that have aspirations of reaching their dream of becoming a professional baseball player.
"Yeah, I think if you are good enough, you'll be seen," Dzierwa said. "I never did any of the showcases, really, I think I did one showcase, never really went around. I just really focused on the sport, I played three sports too, and I think that helped me a lot just to be athletic and throw the way I do.
"If you are good enough and you work hard, you're going to be going places that you want to go. I think some people get lost in the showcases and everything that has to be done right now. If you stick to the process and work hard, you're going to be where you want to be."
Dzierwa also added what the Orioles' farm system is going to get with his talents. He is more than likely going to start in the Florida Complex League (Rookie Ball) and make his way up to Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds in the next month or so.
"I'm super competitive, love to make the place around me better," Dzierwa said. "That's been a big thing, especially this past year (at Michigan State). Just impacting the people around me, that's something I'm really big on, and I'm not going to stop. I want to be great, and I think that's what carries me each day is that pursuit to greatness."
