Two-Sport Phenom Don Spillers Shines in Football and Wrestling at Detroit MLK
When you think of multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling, it's typically a lineman, but Detroit Martin Luther King star Don Spillers is changing the narrative. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is making waves on the gridiron and on the wrestling mat.
New Wrestling Program for MLK
Martin Luther King High School has a brand new wrestling program, and Spillers has been a key piece in building it up. The program has been around for only four seasons, and it has been slowly growing each season, making Detroit a future wrestling town.
Spillers has had an amzing high school wrestling career so far, boasting a 71-8 career record accoring to Flo Wrestling.
Spillers is One of the Best High School Wide Receivers in the Country
Don Spillers is rated a three-star wide receiver by Rivals. Spillers is rated the No. 11 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 83 overall wide receiver. He has an impressive offer list already, with 15 offers including Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, Pitt, Maryland, and many more.
Spillers is a big, acrobatic wide receiver who can make tough catches, but also isn't afraid to get gritty when it comes to blocking. His highlight tape is filled with big hits on defenders so that ball carriers can pack in some more yards.
Spillers is drawing heavy attention from the new Michigan State head coach, Pat Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald has made it a priority to bring top in-state talent back to East Lansing, and Spillers is his latest target. The standout prospect is scheduled to visit campus for Junior Day this weekend.
MLK is a Consistent Football Powerhouse
In 2025, Spillers played a key role for an MLK team that finished 7-5 but was far stronger than its record suggested. The Crusaders’ losses came against tough competition, including two defeats to Division One runner-up Cass Tech, a matchup with Akron powerhouse Archbishop Hoban, and a 26-14 loss to Detroit Catholic Central, the Division One champions.
The Crusaders will look to bounce back in 2026 with Spiller helping lead the way.
MLK has a rich history of stars
Oregon quarterback and potential first-rounder NFL Draft Pick Dante Moore was a former Crusader. Two-time NFL First Team All-Pro Sauce Gardner, Avantae Maddox, and Jaylen Reed are all MLK alumni currently making their mark in the NFL. If Spillers continues his strong development, he has the potential to join their ranks.