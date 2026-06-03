Predicting MSU's Top 5 Scorers for Upcoming Season
In this story:
Depth is going to be one of the strengths for Michigan State next season.
The Spartans don't often have one scorer who is head-and-shoulders above the rest. MSU will likely play 10 guys pretty often next season. These five players are my guesses for the top scorers, along with their averages.
5. Kaleb Glenn (8.8 ppg)
Starting this list is former Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn. I was between him, Anton Bonke, and Kur Teng for this spot. Glenn is probably the most versatile option of the three offensively. He averaged 12.6 points per game two seasons ago at FAU, shooting 41.0% from three.
A sixth-man role is probably awaiting Glenn as he returns from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entirety of last season. He was well enough to help run the scout team towards the end of the season, though. He'll have been 100% for a bit by the time the season officially begins in early November.
4. Jordan Scott (9.2 ppg)
Jordan Scott is here and inside the top five. He was sixth on the team last year with 5.8 points per game, but Scott also averaged 7.7 points across the final 13 games that he started. A firmer starting role next season and some development should lead to a bit of a bump.
Scott could be one of the best shooters on the team next season. He shot 43.5% from three-point range during Big Ten play last season. Threes accounted for more than half of his made field goals. Scott will have to find his way into the paint more often, but his grittiness on the glass and length at 6'8" leave plenty of potential for growth.
3. Jasiah Jervis (11.4 ppg)
Be ready for true freshman Jasiah Jervis to get lots of opportunities on offense. The 6'4" guard is the best recruit in the Spartans' upcoming class and could be the starting shooting guard right away. Michigan State needed a reliable one for the entirety of the 2025-26 season, and Jervis can be the one to prevent that issue from popping up in 2026-27.
He can shoot on the move, score at three levels, dribble his way into his own looks, and has enough length defensively that I don't think a lack of defense will impact his minutes. Then-true freshman Jase Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game during his year at MSU. I think something similar could happen next winter and spring.
2. Coen Carr (13.1 ppg)
Now we're at the top duo. Coen Carr averaged 12.0 points per game last season, and I think he'll be able to top that this season. His scoring has increased by about four points per game each season of his career, but 16 points per contest would be a bit ambitious right now.
The three-point shot will be the thing everyone looks at with Carr. His floor is a lot higher than others with his athleticism, but Carr only made 27.6% of his shots from behind the arc last season. Improving that is obviously an offseason priority No. 1 for Carr, as it would not only help open up Michigan State's offense but also be his ticket to a first-round NBA Draft grade following his senior year.
1. Jeremy Fears Jr. (14.6 ppg)
I think Jeremy Fears Jr. will end up being MSU's top scorer for a second straight season. What I also think will happen is a slight drop in Fears' scoring output. He averaged 15.2 points per game last season.
There was a ton of pressure on Fears to both score a lot and be "The Floor General," leading the country in assists last season. He's still going to be asked to put up some eye-popping assist stats next season. There will be some relief on the scoring front. Jervis and Carlos Medlock Jr. being added to the backcourt will take a lot of that pressure off.
It won't be much of a drop-off, though. He's still the person who will have the ball in his hands every single possession.
Fears can use his point guard skills to find his way to the rim for an easy look, and I also think his three-point shot will get much better next season. The construction of the roster just allows him to be more pass-first than he already is.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika