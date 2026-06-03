Predicting MSU's Top 5 Scorers for Upcoming Season

Depth is going to be one of the strengths for Michigan State next season.

The Spartans don't often have one scorer who is head-and-shoulders above the rest. MSU will likely play 10 guys pretty often next season. These five players are my guesses for the top scorers, along with their averages.

5. Kaleb Glenn (8.8 ppg)

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Kaleb Glenn (8) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Starting this list is former Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn . I was between him, Anton Bonke , and Kur Teng for this spot. Glenn is probably the most versatile option of the three offensively. He averaged 12.6 points per game two seasons ago at FAU, shooting 41.0% from three.

A sixth-man role is probably awaiting Glenn as he returns from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entirety of last season. He was well enough to help run the scout team towards the end of the season, though. He'll have been 100% for a bit by the time the season officially begins in early November.

4. Jordan Scott (9.2 ppg)

Michigan State's Jordan Scott watches a free throw go up during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jordan Scott is here and inside the top five. He was sixth on the team last year with 5.8 points per game, but Scott also averaged 7.7 points across the final 13 games that he started. A firmer starting role next season and some development should lead to a bit of a bump.

Scott could be one of the best shooters on the team next season. He shot 43.5% from three-point range during Big Ten play last season. Threes accounted for more than half of his made field goals. Scott will have to find his way into the paint more often, but his grittiness on the glass and length at 6'8" leave plenty of potential for growth.

3. Jasiah Jervis (11.4 ppg)

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Be ready for true freshman Jasiah Jervis to get lots of opportunities on offense. The 6'4" guard is the best recruit in the Spartans' upcoming class and could be the starting shooting guard right away. Michigan State needed a reliable one for the entirety of the 2025-26 season, and Jervis can be the one to prevent that issue from popping up in 2026-27.

He can shoot on the move, score at three levels, dribble his way into his own looks, and has enough length defensively that I don't think a lack of defense will impact his minutes. Then-true freshman Jase Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game during his year at MSU. I think something similar could happen next winter and spring.

2. Coen Carr (13.1 ppg)

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks on during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Now we're at the top duo. Coen Carr averaged 12.0 points per game last season, and I think he'll be able to top that this season. His scoring has increased by about four points per game each season of his career, but 16 points per contest would be a bit ambitious right now.

The three-point shot will be the thing everyone looks at with Carr. His floor is a lot higher than others with his athleticism, but Carr only made 27.6% of his shots from behind the arc last season. Improving that is obviously an offseason priority No. 1 for Carr, as it would not only help open up Michigan State's offense but also be his ticket to a first-round NBA Draft grade following his senior year.

1. Jeremy Fears Jr. (14.6 ppg)

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I think Jeremy Fears Jr. will end up being MSU's top scorer for a second straight season. What I also think will happen is a slight drop in Fears' scoring output. He averaged 15.2 points per game last season.

There was a ton of pressure on Fears to both score a lot and be "The Floor General," leading the country in assists last season. He's still going to be asked to put up some eye-popping assist stats next season. There will be some relief on the scoring front. Jervis and Carlos Medlock Jr. being added to the backcourt will take a lot of that pressure off.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. yells to the crowd during a game at the Breslin Center against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It won't be much of a drop-off, though. He's still the person who will have the ball in his hands every single possession.

Fears can use his point guard skills to find his way to the rim for an easy look, and I also think his three-point shot will get much better next season. The construction of the roster just allows him to be more pass-first than he already is.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI