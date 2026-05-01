What Keeping Kur Teng Means for MSU's Future Outlook
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Keeping Kur Teng is one of Michigan State's several successes in retaining its current roster this offseason.
The transfer portal window has been closed for more than a week now. MSU lost combo guard Divine Ugochukwu, but it seemed like Teng might be another piece who could've looked at other options. Teng is primed to return to East Lansing for his junior season, though.
Teng's Career So Far
After receiving a very low supply of minutes during his freshman year, Teng became a regular fixture in the rotation this past season. He appeared in all 35 games as a sophomore, getting four starts and averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
More than 60% of Teng's field goal attempts this past season were from three-point range, with Teng finishing with a very solid mark at 38.1%. Interestingly, Teng seemed to prefer playing on the road or at neutral sites, averaging 8.1 points and shooting 42.2% from deep.
What's Next for Teng
The competition for minutes at the two is going to be quite interesting next season. Teng sort of might be the incumbent by default; Trey Fort is out of eligibility, Ugochukwu is gone, and Jordan Scott might be shifting back over to small forward, where he began during his freshman season.
That doesn't mean the starting spot will be all his. Scott will still probably get some minutes there, but the main competition is going to be incoming 5-star recruit Jasiah Jervis. Tom Izzo hasn't started a true freshman during the opening game of a season since Max Christie for the 2021-22 season. Even if Teng starts Game 1 of the season, Jervis's presence will challenge Teng to continue producing at a high level.
Getting a bigger role next year will require Teng to show a few improvements following the summer. Firstly, that three-point shot needs to improve and become more consistent. Teng can knock down some difficult shots, but he also didn't hit a three-pointer in 10 games last season. That number needs to be reduced when talking about somebody who is a bit of a three-point specialist on offense.
Teng's off-ball defense will also need to get better. He had a defensive rating of 108.2 last season, the highest among the main rotation (lower is better). His defensive box plus/minus of 2.0 was also at the bottom among those who regularly played. Teng's relatively average athleticism isn't something that can be turned around in an offseason, but some more controlled aggression and heightened awareness can go a long way.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika