What Keeping Kur Teng Means for MSU's Future Outlook

Keeping Kur Teng is one of Michigan State's several successes in retaining its current roster this offseason.

The transfer portal window has been closed for more than a week now. MSU lost combo guard Divine Ugochukwu , but it seemed like Teng might be another piece who could've looked at other options. Teng is primed to return to East Lansing for his junior season, though.

Teng's Career So Far

Michigan State's Kur Teng (2) and Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrate during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After receiving a very low supply of minutes during his freshman year, Teng became a regular fixture in the rotation this past season. He appeared in all 35 games as a sophomore, getting four starts and averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

More than 60% of Teng's field goal attempts this past season were from three-point range, with Teng finishing with a very solid mark at 38.1%. Interestingly, Teng seemed to prefer playing on the road or at neutral sites, averaging 8.1 points and shooting 42.2% from deep.

What's Next for Teng

Michigan State's Kur Teng shoots a three during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The competition for minutes at the two is going to be quite interesting next season. Teng sort of might be the incumbent by default; Trey Fort is out of eligibility, Ugochukwu is gone, and Jordan Scott might be shifting back over to small forward, where he began during his freshman season.

That doesn't mean the starting spot will be all his. Scott will still probably get some minutes there, but the main competition is going to be incoming 5-star recruit Jasiah Jervis . Tom Izzo hasn't started a true freshman during the opening game of a season since Max Christie for the 2021-22 season. Even if Teng starts Game 1 of the season, Jervis's presence will challenge Teng to continue producing at a high level.

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Cardinal Hayes in the CHSAA AA Archdiocesan Championship at Mount Saint Michael Academy in the Bronx Feb. 21, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Getting a bigger role next year will require Teng to show a few improvements following the summer. Firstly, that three-point shot needs to improve and become more consistent. Teng can knock down some difficult shots, but he also didn't hit a three-pointer in 10 games last season. That number needs to be reduced when talking about somebody who is a bit of a three-point specialist on offense.

Teng's off-ball defense will also need to get better. He had a defensive rating of 108.2 last season, the highest among the main rotation (lower is better). His defensive box plus/minus of 2.0 was also at the bottom among those who regularly played. Teng's relatively average athleticism isn't something that can be turned around in an offseason, but some more controlled aggression and heightened awareness can go a long way.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) shoots a free throw against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images