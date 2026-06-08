Ranking MSU's Premier Non-Conference Games by Difficulty
In this story:
Michigan State basketball loves to load up its non-conference schedule.
It's one of Tom Izzo's signatures. He uses his open slots on the schedule to the max. MSU and Izzo already have four standout games on the schedule. This is a quick ranking of all of them, from least difficult to most difficult.
Least Difficult: Arkansas in Detroit
The "easiest" of the upcoming games is probably the quasi-home game the Spartans will be getting on Thanksgiving in Detroit. Michigan State will be having a rematch against Arkansas, with the game set to happen at Little Caesars Arena after the annual Detroit Lions game.
MSU outlasted the Razorbacks, 69-66, at the Breslin Center last year. It was supposed to return the favor by going to Fayetteville, but John Calipari apparently has seemed to agree to push that return trip off for now.
3. Gonzaga in California
Michigan State also has a neutral-site game set up with Gonzaga. It will be a much longer trip than the Arkansas contest, though. This one is set to be played at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., on Dec. 19. The Bulldogs will have the slight travel advantage, though they'll still have to hop on a plane from Spokane, Wash.
Gonzaga will also be highly regarded in the preseason, though. The Bulldogs held onto a pretty good portion of their roster and also added prized Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop. Braden Huff is the key returner. He averaged 17.8 points per game last season before suffering a season-ending injury in January.
2. At Tennessee
A big, true road game is also set up. MSU is also reportedly going to start up another home-and-home series against Tennessee next season. The Spartans will play in Knoxville this season before hosting the Volunteers the following year. Tennessee has made the last three Elite Eights, but it might be even better next season.
The Volunteers just have a ton of offense. Head coach Rick Barnes, normally a defensive-minded coach, prioritized scoring in the portal. With a hostile environment also awaiting in Knoxville, Michigan State will have a tough task ahead.
1. Duke in Chicago
There will also be another run-in with the Blue Devils. This is part of the normal rotation of teams involved in the annual Champions Classic, which will be held at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 10.
The name "Duke" is all one needs to know that this one will be tough. The Blue Devils bested MSU last season at the Breslin Center and were the NCAA Tournament's eventual No. 1 overall seed. Duke is losing Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans to the NBA, but the Blue Devils are reloading with an eye-popping recruiting class that features several five-stars, keeping Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, and also adding Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika