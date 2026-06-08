Ranking MSU's Premier Non-Conference Games by Difficulty

Michigan State basketball loves to load up its non-conference schedule.

It's one of Tom Izzo's signatures. He uses his open slots on the schedule to the max. MSU and Izzo already have four standout games on the schedule. This is a quick ranking of all of them, from least difficult to most difficult.

Least Difficult: Arkansas in Detroit

Nov 8, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari shouts in a play during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The "easiest" of the upcoming games is probably the quasi-home game the Spartans will be getting on Thanksgiving in Detroit. Michigan State will be having a rematch against Arkansas , with the game set to happen at Little Caesars Arena after the annual Detroit Lions game.

MSU outlasted the Razorbacks, 69-66, at the Breslin Center last year. It was supposed to return the favor by going to Fayetteville, but John Calipari apparently has seemed to agree to push that return trip off for now.

3. Gonzaga in California

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Kennesaw State Owls at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Michigan State also has a neutral-site game set up with Gonzaga . It will be a much longer trip than the Arkansas contest, though. This one is set to be played at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., on Dec. 19. The Bulldogs will have the slight travel advantage, though they'll still have to hop on a plane from Spokane, Wash.

Gonzaga will also be highly regarded in the preseason, though. The Bulldogs held onto a pretty good portion of their roster and also added prized Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop. Braden Huff is the key returner. He averaged 17.8 points per game last season before suffering a season-ending injury in January.

2. At Tennessee

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

A big, true road game is also set up. MSU is also reportedly going to start up another home-and-home series against Tennessee next season. The Spartans will play in Knoxville this season before hosting the Volunteers the following year. Tennessee has made the last three Elite Eights, but it might be even better next season.

The Volunteers just have a ton of offense. Head coach Rick Barnes, normally a defensive-minded coach, prioritized scoring in the portal. With a hostile environment also awaiting in Knoxville, Michigan State will have a tough task ahead.

1. Duke in Chicago

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will also be another run-in with the Blue Devils . This is part of the normal rotation of teams involved in the annual Champions Classic, which will be held at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 10.

The name "Duke" is all one needs to know that this one will be tough. The Blue Devils bested MSU last season at the Breslin Center and were the NCAA Tournament's eventual No. 1 overall seed. Duke is losing Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans to the NBA, but the Blue Devils are reloading with an eye-popping recruiting class that features several five-stars, keeping Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba, and also adding Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell.

March 27, 2026; Washington, D.C.; Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shouts instructions to his team during a game against UConn in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI