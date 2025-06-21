Michigan State Misses On 2026 Recruiting Target
The Michigan State Spartans have lost out on another 2026 recruit, despite putting up a great month thus far, and landing the vast majority of their targets. They were targeting one of the most underrated prospects from the Peach State, but the talented prospect decided to pull the trigger and commit elsewhere.
The prospect to commit somewhere else over the Michigan State Spartans is Peachtree Ridge High School football star in the state of Georgia, Tyson Sanford. Sanford is a defensive standout who plays safety.
The talented prospect received many offers as of late, but he was down to around three schools where he took an official visit. Those schools are the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Duke Blue Devils, and Michigan State Spartans.
On Saturday, the Peachtree Ridge High School safety decided he would be committing to the Duke Blue Devils over the Michigan State Spartans. The prospect confirmed earlier in his recruitment and prior to his June 6th visit date with the Spartans that committing in the month of June was a real possibility. At one point, it seemed as if the Michigan State Spartans were the leader even up until days before the Duke visit.
He would make a social media post announcing this decision. "Beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Duke University! I want to thank God for guiding my steps, my family for their endless love and support, my coaches for believing in me, and my friends who’ve been by my side through it all," Sanford stated on his X account.
The Michigan State Spartans were absolutely targeting the Georgia high school star, but the obvious has yet to be stated. The Spartans already have three commits at the safety position as they flipped Brayden Thomas from Iowa State, flipped Jordan Vann from Virginia, and landed the commitment of Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy. Adding a fourth commit at the safety position is a bit overkill in one recruiting class. While they would've likely loved to land the commitment, fans must remember that missing on a position that is less of a need is much better than if the Spartans were to miss on a running back prospect or another position of need at this time. The main thing that makes Sanford a huge miss is the fact that he will be able to play both safety and cornerback, which would've made him an acceptable prospect, as he is likely to play corner at Duke.
The Spartans are set to finish up their official visit season on Sunday, as they are hosting two of their own commits, a priority running back target, and a commit from another school that could be on flip watch if the Spartans do a good job. Despite missing on Sanford, there is no denying the Spartans are back on track.
