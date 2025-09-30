Four-Star MSU Target to Announce College Decision on Wednesday
A big recruiting decision is looming for Michigan State basketball. Four-star power forward Julius Avent is set to announce his college choice on Wednesday.
Avent has cut his list down to three schools: MSU, Seton Hall, and Xavier.
Avent's Recruitment
Avent is listed at 6-foot-7 and attends Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. He ranks 78th overall in the class of 2026 on the 247Sports Composite, including ranking 13th among power forwards and second among all players from New Jersey. Michigan State and Tom Izzo sent him an offer back in June of this year, and Avent officially visited East Lansing on Aug. 30.
Among the three finalists, Xavier has the most recent visit from Avent, which came on Sept. 12. He was also set to visit Seton Hall this coming weekend, but it looks like that won't be necessary for him to make his choice.
He also officially visited Penn State on Sept. 6 and Providence on Sept. 18, but the final lists remove the Nittany Lions and the Friars from the equation. Avent also had offers from Villanova, Iowa State, Washington, Mississippi State, and George Washington.
MSU's 2026 Class
If the Spartans were to land Avent's services, he would be the second member to join Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class so far.
The first person to commit is point guard Carlos Medlock Jr., a native of Michigan. He ranks just ahead of Avent on the 247Sports Composite rankings, slated in at 73rd overall in the class and the eighth-best point guard. Medlock committed to MSU back in July.
Some of Medlock's other notable offers include Michigan, Iowa, Creighton, and Oklahoma State.
Potential Size of MSU's Class
Chances are, the Spartans' next recruiting class probably won't stop at two. That is the size of its incoming class this season, netting Cam Ward and Jordan Scott.
MSU has five players who are in their final year of eligibility this season: Jaxon Kohler, Trey Fort, Carson Cooper, Nick Sanders, and Denham Wojcik. During the transfer portal era, it doesn't have to be a 1-for-1 exchange, but Izzo's public opinion about the transfer portal seems to indicate that he'd probably rather not constantly supplement through the portal every offseason.
