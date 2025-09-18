A Closer Look At Who Could Replace Alante Brown
In the first three weeks of the season, MSU's special teams have played fantastically, whether through bringing the team points with kicker Martin Connington, or getting better defensive starts through master punter Ryan Eckley.
Most importantly, for fans who want to see a high score at the end of the game, punt returner Alante Brown had played very well and brought some huge returns for the Spartans.
Brown had another chance to be instrumental to MSU's special teams against the Youngstown State Penguins in week three, but he was injured and will most likely miss the rest of the season.
With Big Ten conference play beginning, a replacement for Brown is necessary, and the most likely candidate in Head Coach Smith's eyes is wide receiver Crishon McCray, often paired with Elijah Tau Tolliver, who, alongside McCray, is stepping up in and outside of MSU's returning team.
McCray Through Three Weeks
Western Michigan Broncos
- McCray had one lone catch against the Broncos, but it was a chunk play of 28 yards, and it showcased his ability to hang onto the ball.
- One catch and run may not seem impressive, but when an opportunity to actually return the ball sometimes comes only once a game against schools of Big Ten caliber, one catch could make the difference between a win or a loss.
Boston College Eagles
- McCray had his best game of the 2025 season by far against the Eagles, in which he had three receptions for 44 yards, one of those catches being good for 23 yards.
- He looked excellent in week two, and still being part of the offense means that should he have no opportunity to return, McCray should still be able to make an impact on the final score.
Youngstown State Penguins
- McCray had his least impactful game of the year against the Penguins, having only one shorter catch for eight total yards; however, that game saw players such as Jack Velling and Nick Marsh break out, giving him very little chance to get the ball at all.
- As a return man, he saw his teammate Omari Kelly take over temporarily for Brown and return the ball down to the four-yard line, so should McCray does not stand up, Kelly will, and he has proven himself capable just as much as McCray.
McCray will have his first chance to shine against the USC Trojans on September 20th, and should he perform, MSU's already strong special teams will get even stronger.
