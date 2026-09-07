MSU Special Teams Summary: Week One VS. Toledo

The Spartans won in part to their special teams, and they would not be 1-0 if their special teams had not been at the level they were against the Rockets.

That may sound like a stretch, but what Levar Woods was able to piece together in the offseason has already paid dividends, with lots of the season to go. With that in mind, here are the statistics behind why the special teams were so impactful to the Spartans and what it could mean for games farther down the line.

Special Teams Summary: Liam Boyd

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd kicks a field goal against Toledo during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Boyd was by far the most important player on the Spartans' special teams, as he single-handedly brought the team more than half of its total points. Of the 30 points scored, he kicked 16 of them through the uprights to get MSU their 30-20 win.

But more than what he was able to do in the here and now, which was remarkable in its own right, he was able to show that he will be what could win the rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines that MSU has not won in years.

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd kicks a field goal against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why? Because the Spartans almost lost to a team that only got points from field goals. The Western Michigan Broncos had 12 points, every last one of them through the uprights. If Western Michigan could do it then, then MSU will be able to do it later, and it will be off the foot of Liam Boyd, who started the season in almost the best fashion possible.

Special Teams Summary: Rhys Dakin

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans' new punter from the Iowa Hawkeyes had only one opportunity to do his thing against the Rockets, and he did it very well. His only punt of the game resulted in 44 yards, and it landed within the 20-yard line.

He will have more chances down the line to showcase his punting ability, but what he has done so far has been good, and he will be able to bail the Spartans out of some nasty situations when they arise in other games.

Special Teams Summary: The Returners

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Williams (32) runs with the ball past Toledo Rockets defensive line Leonard Sharp (93) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Dakin, the return squad was not able to showcase their talent often. Chrishon McCray only had three punt returns for an average of 10 yards per return.

However, Kenneth Williams was able to get 47 yards out of his one kick return. Both McCray and Williams did well, and Williams in particular seemed to be really good, but they will need more chances, just like Dakin, to get MSU out of sticky situations in year one of Pat Fitzgerald's tenure.