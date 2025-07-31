Commitment Day Insight on Michigan State Five-Star Target
The Michigan State Spartans will see one of their better targets from the class of 2026 come off the board on Thursday. That player is five-star ATH Salesi Moa, one of the best available class of 2026 prospects in the nation. He announces his commitment on Thursday, and a pledge to Michigan State would be massive for the program.
Moa is set to announce his decision between a handful of schools, including the Spartans, who have his older brother, Aisea, on the roster. Moa visited the Spartans early on in his official visit cycle, which might not be in their favor.
They will be battling two schools heavily in this one. I recently provided insight into where things stand entering this decision:
The Spartans are in a similar spot that they were back then, and they are likely not the leader but are still in a great spot and have a chance to land his commitment. There are multiple teams that are pursuing him heavily, including Utah, which appears to be the frontrunner at this time.
Moa is looking at a handful of schools, but three are really starting to stand out. Who are those schools?
Considering he is a Utah prospect at the high school level, there is a chance that Salesi Moa would like to stay home rather than traveling to a different program like Michigan State. However, I feel that if there was another program other than Utah that could be considered as the favorite, it would be the Spartans, followed by Tennessee, which was the final team to host him on his official visits.
While I am not someone who likes to do full-blown predictions due to not wanting to spoil a commitment, I do believe that one could argue the Spartans are playing from behind in this one. We have seen crazier things happen, like Travis Hunter flipping to Jackson State, or Bryce Underwood choosing Michigan over LSU, but this could be some craziness as the decision is set to be made later this evening.
