Where Does MSU's Recruiting of Five-Star ATH Stand?
The Michigan State Spartans have found much success when it comes to recruiting the class of 2026. They have many different commitments from all over the place at a plethora of different positions.
The Spartans have very few targets remaining that are uncommitted at this time in the 2026 class, which has shifted their focus to the 2027 recruiting class.
However, there is still one target left on the board that Michigan State has been targeting heavily.
That prospect is five-star ATH Salesi Moa, who has yet to announce his commitment. Moa is one of the better players in the class that is uncommitted at this time, and he has the Spartans in his top five.
Moa is the younger brother of Michigan State transfer linebacker Aisea Moa, who joined the program this offseason after spending three seasons at BYU. Salesi Moa is an athlete with plenty of potential to play multiple different positions but will likely play a very specific position on the offensive side.
According to 247Sports, Moa is set to announce his decision on July 31, much further along than when he was initially going to announce his commitment.
The Spartans are in a similar spot that they were back then, and they are likely not the leader but are still in a great spot and have a chance to land his commitment. There are multiple teams that are pursuing him heavily, including Utah, which appears to be the frontrunner at this time.
Considering he is a Utah prospect at the high school level, there is a chance that Salesi Moa would like to stay home rather than traveling to a different program like Michigan State. However, I feel that if there was another program other than Utah that could be considered as the favorite, it would be the Spartans, followed by Tennessee, which was the final team to host him on his official visits.
The Spartans will hope for the best. All signs point to this thing being in a close race when it finishes, so fasten your seatbelts because this one’s going to feel like a record lap.
