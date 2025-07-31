BREAKING: MSU Loses Out on Five-Star ATH
The Michigan State Spartans have landed 22 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class thus far. If you compare them to other classes, on average, one could see that they are ahead of par.
One of the commits that they have landed is Tyren Wortham, who could be argued as one of the better wide receivers in the class when you look at his explosiveness and talent. He flipped to the Spartans from UCF following a successful visit to East Lansing. Georgia and many others were hopeful to land the prospect, while UCF held hope of keeping its diamond out of the hands of other teams.
Wortham was just one elite-level wide receiver prospect that Michigan State landed. One of the players the Spartans landed before the commitment of Wortham is in-state wide receiver Samson Gash, the son of former NFL fullback Sam Gash. Samson Gash was targeted by many different coaches in his recruitment, including a late offer he received from the University of Alabama. While that is a trophy offer that anyone would hold high, the Spartans did enough to gain his commitment.
While the Spartans have landed a large majority of their targets at the positions they want, it hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows. On Thursday, Michigan State missed out on its top target in the class. The prospect committed to a different school after pushing back his commitment from earlier in the month to the final day of July.
That player was Salesi Moa, an elite prospect who recently was bumped up to a five-star 247Sports Composite rating and has solidified his name among the best. He announced his commitment to Tennessee.
Moa is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 prospect in Utah, the No. 2 ATH in his class and the No. 31 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
Moa will likely be a two-way player at the next level, with his main position likely to be wide receiver.
The prospect is the younger brother of Michigan State transfer Aisea Moa, a redshirt junior linebacker from BYU.
