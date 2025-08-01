What Makes Salesi Moa a Huge Loss for MSU?
The Michigan State Spartans continue to find their way into recruiting the best of the best, as well as genuinely competing for these high-level prospects. One of the prospects that they were competing for recently announced his commitment to a program that wasn't Michigan State after pushing his commitment back from the original date that was set for earlier last month.
That prospect was five-star ATH Salesi Moa, who announced his commitment on the final day of July, and he left the month in the dust with a bang. He committed to Tennessee.
Was this a shocker? Absolutely.
One could argue that the Volunteers were playing from behind, as the Utah Utes were arguably the favorites, as many reports indicated that he could have the desire to stay home. He is the face of Utah high school football and will be on his way to the 865, which isn't just a huge miss for the Utah Utes, but the Spartans as well.
Moa was the highest-rated target in the class for the Spartans prior to his commitment, as they hosted him on an official visit earlier in the cycle, which could be viewed as a haunting timeline more than a friendly one, considering the school he committed to was the final visit he had taken.
His brother, Aisea, recently joined Michigan State as well, which makes this situation more of a tough pill to swallow, but through the thick of the tough situations that make you hang your head, one shines the most.
Moa is a huge addition for the Volunteers and a huge miss for the Spartans due to one glaring reason. That reason being he is a two-way player.
What does this mean?
This means he is going to play not only one way, but both ways. He plays wide receiver for his high school, as he is one of the better route runners and playmakers in the nation, but he also plays defensive back, which is exactly what makes him the special player that he is. He will be a two-way player in college, which is still rare despite Travis Hunter breaking the barrier.
While this is a huge loss for the Spartans, they have still put together an amazing class thus far and will continue to do so.
