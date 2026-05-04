MSU in Top 5 for Rising Wide Receiver From Ohio

Michigan State is still looking out for a wide receiver to add to its 2027 class.

On Sunday, 3-star St. Ignatius (Ohio) wideout Trey Haddad announced that he was down to five schools. MSU made the cut for Haddad, alongside West Virginia, Kansas, Buffalo, and Miami (OH). Haddad has other notable offers from Texas A&M, Louisville, and several other Group of Five programs.

Haddad currently comes in at No. 1,402nd overall in the class of 2027 on the Rivals Industry Ranking. He's 182nd among wide receivers, as well as 53rd among recruits from Ohio. Rivals is the only major recruiting service to formally rate Haddad, so his numbers could potentially improve if/when he gets evaluated by 247Sports and/or ESPN.

There are currently no predictions on Rivals or crystal balls on 247Sports for Haddad's eventual commitment. West Virginia is the current leader on Rivals' RPM at 58.0%, though. The Spartans are in second at 19.0%.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Info, Outlook for Haddad

Haddad, who stands at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, was the leading receiver during his junior season at St. Ignatius last fall. The team's final statistics book lists him with 35 catches, 548 yards, and five touchdowns during a very challenging season. St. Ignatius went a mere 1-10 and changed football coaches this offseason.

The next steps in Haddad's recruitment will be to set up official visits this summer. Haddad doesn't seem to have any official visits scheduled at the moment, but cutting the list to five is already a great way to indicate which schools he'd really like to visit most.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haddad is also from Cleveland. Michigan State has already been establishing its recruiting roots in the Midwest, and Cleveland isn't too far behind Chicago, Pat Fitzgerald's home turf during his time at Northwestern, for recruiting priority heading into the future.

That's evident in the fact that three of MSU's 2027 commitments are from Ohioans. Massillon Washington running back Savior Owens was the Spartans' very first commitment this cycle. Big Walnut quarterback Eli Stumpf committed later on, and Bishop Watterson EDGE rusher Jack Schuler is the latest in the Spartans' sweep of commitments.

WR Eligibility Outlook

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins will have to take in one or two receivers next season. Barring injuries, at least two receivers on the roster this year will be out of eligibility after the 2026 season.

Michigan State is still wondering if Rodney Bullard Jr. will be available this coming season. He's still awaiting an NCAA waiver. Either way, he'll be out of eligibility after next fall. Redshirt senior Chrishon McCray will also be out of eligibility.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images