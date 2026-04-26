Where MSU's Corners Stack Up Following Conclusion of Spring

Corner has a chance to be a real strength for Michigan State in 2026.

The room, coached by Hank Poteat , has some familiar names and some new bodies. Here's a quick rundown on the people you can expect to see in the Spartans' secondary this coming season.

CB1 - Charles Brantley (6th)

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back with MSU is Charles Brantley , who transferred back to East Lansing after one season with Miami (FL). Brantley only played in three games during his season with the Hurricanes, but he's proven that he can be a starting-caliber corner for Michigan State and in Joe Rossi's defense.

Brantley was the Spartans' best defensive player during the 2024 season. During the nine games he played in that year, Brantley intercepted three passes, allowed no touchdowns, and allowed only 14 completions on 37 targets (37.8% completions), according to PFF. Getting him back is a huge boost for MSU's secondary. Even though Brantley wasn't available this spring, his starting role should be awaiting in the fall.

CB2 - Tre Bell (R-Sr.)

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Poteat came over from Iowa State , and Tre Bell was the player who followed him. Bell was one of Michigan State's better transfer portal additions this offseason, starting the final eight games for the Cyclones and performing well, intercepting two passes. Bell began his collegiate career at the FCS level with Lindenwood.

CB3 - Tyran Chappell (R-So.)

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerback Tyran Chappell (22) runs out of the Spartan Stadium tunnel for MSU's "Spring Showcase." | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The primary backup right now seems to be Tyran Chappell . With Brantley out during last week's "Spring Showcase," Chappell was the one who presumably was taking his reps with the team's first-teamers on the outside.

Chappell is another transfer portal addition from this past cycle, starting his career at the FCS level with Houston Christian. He intercepted four passes during his redshirt freshman year there, allowing him to get first-team All-Southland Conference honors and the opportunity to jump up to the Big Ten level. With three years of eligibility in front of him, Chappell can become a difference-maker down the line.

CB4 - NiJhay Burt (R-Sr.)

Michigan State's NiJhay Burt, left, celebrates his interception with Nikai Martinez during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rounding out the two-deep here is NiJhay Burt , who is in his second season with the program after transferring from Eastern Illinois. He appeared in the first four games of the 2025 season, but then did not appear the rest of the way, which preserved his final year of eligibility.

Burt had an interception during last week's spring finale, nabbing an underthrown deep ball from starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic . He has six interceptions during his career (all at EIU) during live games.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat observes drills during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI