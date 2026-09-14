MSU Special Teams Summary: Week Two Against Eastern Michigan

Special teams are not flashy in any sense, unless a game comes down to a massive kick that a kicker is able to nail, a massive but rare return takes place, or a punt lands within the five-yard line, but at the end of the day, the special teams decide games.

Luckily for MSU, they look like they may have one of the better special teams units in the nation, which performed very well in the season opener and was a big reason the Spartans won in the first place.

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd kicks a field goal against Toledo during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now, another week and another game have passed in which the Spartans' special teams were tested, and they came out the other side better than before. But just how good were the special teams in MSU's week two game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles?

Special Teams Summary Week Two: Kicking

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd makes the extra point against Eastern Michigan during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Boyd already proved that he has what it takes to be a successful kicker in East Lansing after he single-handedly provided half of the team's points in Week One, but he did not receive all that much of a break in Week Two.

He had five extra-point attempts against Eastern Michigan, which is a lot of volume but short distance. He knocked down all five to be perfect on the day, which is exactly what needs to be seen from him. With tougher games looming on the schedule, every chance to build up his consistency is needed, and he built it well against the Eagles.

Special Teams Summary Week Two: Punting

Michigan State's Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rhys Dakin only had one punt in Week One for 44 yards, which landed inside the 20-yard line. It was great, but the team needed to see more out of him to know just how much he could be relied upon to get them out of sticky situations, and he gave everybody a sneak peek in Week Two.

He had only two punts, which went for over 50 yards on average, and one of them landed within the 20-yard line. It's impressive, to say the least, and he will be a reliable piece later on when offensive drives that result in points are harder to come by against opponents like Notre Dame.

Special Teams Summary Week Two: Returning

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray returns a punt against Eastern Michigan during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The return game continues to be the most unknown part of MSU's special teams, and there is not enough information out there to glean how good the Spartans will be, but the little that is out there, such as Chrishon McCray's single return for 31 yards, is promising. Hopefully this part of MSU's great unit will unveil itself as great, too, in Week Three.