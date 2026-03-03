Why Quality Shooting Reveals MSU's High Ceiling

Michigan State is not a team that relies on three-pointers much. The Spartans' 21.7 shots per game from behind the arc is ranked 230th in college basketball.

One thing is clear, though: MSU is very, very difficult to beat when the threes are falling. That showed during the Spartans' game at Indiana on Sunday. No. 13 Michigan State, which has since moved up to eighth in the AP Poll, went 12-for-24 (50.0%) from deep during its 77-64 victory over the Hoosiers in Bloomington.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Last year, we didn't shoot it very well at all," Tom Izzo said after the game about the 2024-25 team that made just 31.1% of its threes (317th nationally). "We won a lot of games with our defense and our numbers. This year, though, [there] aren't quite as many numbers, but we are starting to become a better offensive team."

"If we get our defense back to the way it was, and have our offense make some shots, we can beat some people. I don't know how many, but we can beat some."

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo reacts during the second half in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More on MSU's Shooting

Michigan State is not going to go out there and shoot nearly 50% every single time, but the Spartans have the pieces to catch fire on any given night.

Kur Teng just hit six threes during the IU game -- he has made multiple threes in five of his last six games now and is up to a 40.7% three-point shooter during Big Ten play. Jordan Scott has made 45.6% of his threes during conference play. Jeremy Fears Jr. has struggled with his shot this season, but he made two threes against the Hoosiers and has looked more confident lately.

Michigan State's Kur Teng shoots against Ohio State during the second half on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaxon Kohler was above 50% for the season at one point, and while he had been slumping, MSU is hoping he got out of it with his three made threes during his 21-point, 13-rebound performance.

The Spartans are 7-1 this season when they make at least 10 three-pointers. Nebraska is the only team to beat Michigan State this season under those circumstances, and it included MSU only making seven two-point field goals all game -- the Spartans' season-low besides that game is 13 -- to win by two points in Lincoln.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates during the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State is going to need some of this premier shooting to take down a truly elite team in the future. One big reason MSU fell short against Michigan earlier this season was its 4-for-23 (17.4%) mark from deep that night.

The shooting is getting better at the right time, though; the Spartans have shot 42.4% during their current four-game win streak. That's the percentage Michigan State might end up needing when it faces UM next Sunday and any potential 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament in the near future.

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) and Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) celebrate against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

