Three Key MSU Players in Sweet Sixteen Clash with UConn

Michigan State is on a roll through its first two games of March Madness. After a dominant performance against North Dakota State in the opening round, the Spartans followed it with another strong showing in the second round against the Louisville Cardinals.

Through the first two rounds of the tournament, Coen Carr has elevated his play to another level. Known for his highlight-reel athleticism, Carr is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and one steal per game while shooting 67 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range, and 78 percent from the free throw line.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against Louisville, Carr led the Spartans with 21 points on 8-13 shooting from the field and 2-4 from three-point range. He also added 10 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in a dominant all-around performance.

With the win over Louisville, Michigan State now heads to Washington, D.C. for the Sweet Sixteen, where it will face the UConn Huskies. If the Spartans hope to advance to the Elite Eight, several key players will need to step up.

Jeremy Fears

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville guard Kobe Rodgers (11) during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears has been Michigan State’s best distributor throughout March Madness. He opened the tournament with 11 assists against North Dakota State, then followed that performance with 16 assists against Louisville.

While his playmaking has been outstanding, his scoring efficiency has been inconsistent. Across the two games, Fears is shooting 5-19 from the field and 2-6 from three-point range. Although he has been effective at the free-throw line, he will need to improve his shooting efficiency against UConn to help balance the offense and reduce pressure on his teammates.

Coen Carr

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) prepares for a free throw in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Carr has been the Spartans’ most consistent player through the first two rounds. His scoring, rebounding, and defensive presence have all been critical to Michigan State’s success.

Against UConn, Carr will need to maintain his high level of play, particularly on the defensive end. He could be tasked with guarding Alex Karaban, who is coming off a career-high 27-point performance against UCLA.

Trey Fort

Michigan State guard Trey Fort (9) shoots a free throw against Louisville during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fort has been one of Michigan State's biggest surprises in the tournament. After averaging fewer than four points and less than 10 minutes per game during the regular season, he has emerged as a key contributor off the bench. Fort scored seven points in 12 minutes in the opening round and followed that with 12 points in 19 minutes against Louisville, including three made three-pointers.

With Kur Teng struggling to find consistency from the perimeter, Fort’s shooting will be essential moving forward.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to foul call during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round against Louisville at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images