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Get To Know Each of MSU Football's Newest Players

Here is how you can find every single new player for the Spartans on social media.
Jacob Cotsonika|
Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Cam Edwards runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State has a much different roster than last year.

The switch to Pat Fitzgerald as the Spartans' head coach sparked significant transfer portal activity. MSU accepted 31 new players from the portal alone this cycle, with even more players exiting through the portal. Then there are all of the incoming freshmen, too.

Top Incoming Transfers

Kenny Soar
Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pretty much every position group this coming season is going to include at least one incoming transfer for Michigan State in 2026. Of all the new transfers, UConn transfer Ben Murawski has been ranked the highest. He finished ranked 203rd in On3's transfer portal rankings and was coincidentally the very first transfer portal prospect the Spartans landed.

Behind Murawski is defensive back Charles Brantley at 300th. He's the only player in the class to have played for MSU, transferred to another school—Miami (FL) in this case—and then transferred back to East Lansing. Brantley was a lockdown corner for Michigan State during the 2024 season, but he redshirted for the Hurricanes last season. That gave him an additional year of eligibility, so Brantley opted to go back to his original school for his sixth season of college football.

Charles Brantle
Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. at 386th. He actually began his career at Northwestern, playing on Fitzgerald's final team in Evanston in 2022. Soares has played linebacker his entire college career, but MSU lists him as an EDGE on its roster and appears to be planning to have him at rush end this coming fall.

Five spots behind Soares is UConn transfer Cam Edwards. He's one of Michigan State's most proven commodities right now. Edwards finished 15th in the FBS with 1,240 rushing yards last season for the Huskies, getting into the endzone 15 times on the ground.

Incoming Transfers' Social Media Info

Tre Bell
Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Name

Instagram

Twitter/X

CB Tre Bell (Iowa State)

@tbell.3

@TreBell13

K Liam Boyd (Charlotte)

@liamgboyd

@liamboyd37

CB Charles Brantley (Miami)

N/A

@cbrantley22

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

@tyranchappell.7

@tyran_chappell

DL Eli Coenen (Illinois)

@elicoenen

@eli_coenen45

LB Dion Crawford (Buffalo)

@d1onc

@dion_crawford21

P Rhys Dakin (Iowa)

@rhysedakin

@Rhys_dak1n

LS Nick Duzansky (Oregon)

@_nickduzansky

@Duzansky_nick

RB Cam Edwards (UConn)

@cbg.cam1

@Camedwards0

QB Cam Fancher (UCF)

@camfancher1

@camfancher1

OL Trent Fraley (North Dakota State)

@trent_fraley66

@fraley_trent

TE Carson Gulker (Ferris State)

@carsongulker_27

@CarsonGulker27

DL Carlos Hazelwood (Toledo)

N/A

@CarlosHazlwoo52

EDGE Trey Lisle (SEMO)

@treylisle

@trey_lisle

S Trevaughn Martinez (Western Carolina)

N/A

@TrevaughnMarti3

WR Fredrick Moore (Michigan)

@360.fredro

@FredrickMoore6_

OL Ben Murawski (UConn)

@ben.murawski

@murawski_ben

RB Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky)

@marvis_5

@ParrishMarvis

RB Jaziun Patterson (Iowa)

@1lil4_

@J4thegreat2

S Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech)

@mikemike1of1

@mikemike7x

OL Nick Sharpe (South Carolina)

@nicksharpe52_

@NickSharpe52

WR KK Smith (Notre Dame)

@kka1eb

@__KalebSmith

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State)

@kennysoaresjr

@kennysoaresjr

LB Cam Stodghill (Albany)

@cam.stodghill

@cameronstodghi1

EDGE Keahnist Thompson (Weber State)

@k.thompson_

@keahnist

S Devin Vaught (Maine)

@_devthek1d_

@_DevinVaught

P Alex Weeks (Northern Arizona)

@a1exweeks

@alexjweeks

LB Caleb Wheatland (Maryland)

@caleb_wheatland

@CalebWheatland

RB/KR Kenneth Williams (Nebraska)

@kennethwilliams

@KennyRwilliams1

OL Robert Wright Jr. (Georgia Southern)

@bigrob.71

@RobW_71

Top Incoming Freshmen

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (8) looks to throw during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium.
April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (8) looks to throw during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lots of younger talent is also entering the program. Fitzgerald did a decent job of keeping the 2026 class built by Jonathan Smith's staff together. Some players are still left, but most of the top players Michigan State had stuck by their commitments.

Topping the class is offensive tackle Collin Campbell. He's a four-star ranked 220th overall in the class on the Rivals Industry Ranking. After that, it's in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman (240th overall), who flashed some promise during MSU's "Spring Showcase" in April.

Samson Gas
Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another big victory was the retention of wide receiver Samson Gash. He's another four-star ranked 244th overall in the class. He has some blazing speed that will make him a candidate for playing time right away. Michigan State had to fend off Penn State and Georgia down the stretch of Gash's recruitment, which went to the National Signing Day deadline.

Incoming Freshmen's Social Media Info

Name

Instagram

Twitter/X

DL Hudson Aultman

@thehudsonaultman

@hudson_aultman

QB Peyton Babbit

@peyton_5_babbitt

@PeytonBabbitt

OL Cole Bertke

@cole_bertke

@Cole_Bertke

OL Eli Bickel

@eli_bick26

@eli_bickel_26

S Eliyjah Caldwell

@3k_turnup

@turn_up14

OL Collin Campbell

@collincampbell52

@CollinCamp47601

TE Joey Caudill

@joey_caudill10

@Joey_caudill10

WR Colin Charles

@colin.charless

@colincharles123

CB Darelle Cochran

@infamous.rell

@DarelleCochran

QB Kayd Coffman

@kayd_mc3

@kayd_mc3

OL Tristan Comer

@tristan_tcp_comer

@comer_tristan

CB KJ Deriso

@kjderiso

@kjderiso

WR Rai'Shawn Elmore

@showtiime.rai

@ElmoreRaishawn

CB Jeremiah Favorite

@1of1fav

@JFavv9

WR Samson Gash

@samson_gash

@GashSamson

CB Luca Genrich

@lucagenrich

N/A

K Stephen Gonzales

@gonzales_stephen_85

@StephenGon30054

S Jonathan Granby

@jonathan.granby

@JonathanGranby

EDGE Cory House Jr.

@cincochosen

@CoryHouseJr1

LB Jack Lansing III

@jacklansing.3

@JackLansingIII

DL Jackson Pahl

@jackson_pahl

@Jacksonpahl13

LS Trey Serauskis

@trey_serauskis

@trey_serauskis

LB Adam Shaw

@adamshawlb

@Adam_Shawdawg

S Brayden Thomas

@5kbray

@BraydenThomas01

CB TJ Umenyiora

@truthumenyiora

@truthumenyiora

WR Zach Washington

@zachh.washington

@zach5washington

TE Eddie Whiting

@whiting.eddie

@EdwardWhiting9

RB Cedric Williams Jr.

@ced2livee

@CedWilliamsjr_

OL Jack Ziarko

@jackziarko

@jackziarko26

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Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

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