Get To Know Each of MSU Football's Newest Players
In this story:
Michigan State has a much different roster than last year.
The switch to Pat Fitzgerald as the Spartans' head coach sparked significant transfer portal activity. MSU accepted 31 new players from the portal alone this cycle, with even more players exiting through the portal. Then there are all of the incoming freshmen, too.
Top Incoming Transfers
Pretty much every position group this coming season is going to include at least one incoming transfer for Michigan State in 2026. Of all the new transfers, UConn transfer Ben Murawski has been ranked the highest. He finished ranked 203rd in On3's transfer portal rankings and was coincidentally the very first transfer portal prospect the Spartans landed.
Behind Murawski is defensive back Charles Brantley at 300th. He's the only player in the class to have played for MSU, transferred to another school—Miami (FL) in this case—and then transferred back to East Lansing. Brantley was a lockdown corner for Michigan State during the 2024 season, but he redshirted for the Hurricanes last season. That gave him an additional year of eligibility, so Brantley opted to go back to his original school for his sixth season of college football.
Next is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. at 386th. He actually began his career at Northwestern, playing on Fitzgerald's final team in Evanston in 2022. Soares has played linebacker his entire college career, but MSU lists him as an EDGE on its roster and appears to be planning to have him at rush end this coming fall.
Five spots behind Soares is UConn transfer Cam Edwards. He's one of Michigan State's most proven commodities right now. Edwards finished 15th in the FBS with 1,240 rushing yards last season for the Huskies, getting into the endzone 15 times on the ground.
Incoming Transfers' Social Media Info
Name
Twitter/X
CB Tre Bell (Iowa State)
@tbell.3
@TreBell13
K Liam Boyd (Charlotte)
@liamgboyd
@liamboyd37
CB Charles Brantley (Miami)
N/A
@cbrantley22
CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)
@tyranchappell.7
@tyran_chappell
DL Eli Coenen (Illinois)
@elicoenen
@eli_coenen45
LB Dion Crawford (Buffalo)
@d1onc
@dion_crawford21
P Rhys Dakin (Iowa)
@rhysedakin
@Rhys_dak1n
LS Nick Duzansky (Oregon)
@_nickduzansky
@Duzansky_nick
RB Cam Edwards (UConn)
@cbg.cam1
@Camedwards0
QB Cam Fancher (UCF)
@camfancher1
@camfancher1
OL Trent Fraley (North Dakota State)
@trent_fraley66
@fraley_trent
TE Carson Gulker (Ferris State)
@carsongulker_27
@CarsonGulker27
DL Carlos Hazelwood (Toledo)
N/A
@CarlosHazlwoo52
EDGE Trey Lisle (SEMO)
@treylisle
@trey_lisle
S Trevaughn Martinez (Western Carolina)
N/A
@TrevaughnMarti3
WR Fredrick Moore (Michigan)
@360.fredro
@FredrickMoore6_
OL Ben Murawski (UConn)
@ben.murawski
@murawski_ben
RB Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky)
@marvis_5
@ParrishMarvis
RB Jaziun Patterson (Iowa)
@1lil4_
@J4thegreat2
S Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech)
@mikemike1of1
@mikemike7x
OL Nick Sharpe (South Carolina)
@nicksharpe52_
@NickSharpe52
WR KK Smith (Notre Dame)
@kka1eb
@__KalebSmith
EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State)
@kennysoaresjr
@kennysoaresjr
LB Cam Stodghill (Albany)
@cam.stodghill
@cameronstodghi1
EDGE Keahnist Thompson (Weber State)
@k.thompson_
@keahnist
S Devin Vaught (Maine)
@_devthek1d_
@_DevinVaught
P Alex Weeks (Northern Arizona)
@a1exweeks
@alexjweeks
LB Caleb Wheatland (Maryland)
@caleb_wheatland
@CalebWheatland
RB/KR Kenneth Williams (Nebraska)
@kennethwilliams
@KennyRwilliams1
OL Robert Wright Jr. (Georgia Southern)
@bigrob.71
@RobW_71
Top Incoming Freshmen
Lots of younger talent is also entering the program. Fitzgerald did a decent job of keeping the 2026 class built by Jonathan Smith's staff together. Some players are still left, but most of the top players Michigan State had stuck by their commitments.
Topping the class is offensive tackle Collin Campbell. He's a four-star ranked 220th overall in the class on the Rivals Industry Ranking. After that, it's in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman (240th overall), who flashed some promise during MSU's "Spring Showcase" in April.
Another big victory was the retention of wide receiver Samson Gash. He's another four-star ranked 244th overall in the class. He has some blazing speed that will make him a candidate for playing time right away. Michigan State had to fend off Penn State and Georgia down the stretch of Gash's recruitment, which went to the National Signing Day deadline.
Incoming Freshmen's Social Media Info
Name
Twitter/X
DL Hudson Aultman
@thehudsonaultman
@hudson_aultman
QB Peyton Babbit
@peyton_5_babbitt
@PeytonBabbitt
OL Cole Bertke
@cole_bertke
@Cole_Bertke
OL Eli Bickel
@eli_bick26
@eli_bickel_26
S Eliyjah Caldwell
@3k_turnup
@turn_up14
OL Collin Campbell
@collincampbell52
@CollinCamp47601
TE Joey Caudill
@joey_caudill10
@Joey_caudill10
WR Colin Charles
@colin.charless
@colincharles123
CB Darelle Cochran
@infamous.rell
@DarelleCochran
QB Kayd Coffman
@kayd_mc3
@kayd_mc3
OL Tristan Comer
@tristan_tcp_comer
@comer_tristan
CB KJ Deriso
@kjderiso
@kjderiso
WR Rai'Shawn Elmore
@showtiime.rai
@ElmoreRaishawn
CB Jeremiah Favorite
@1of1fav
@JFavv9
WR Samson Gash
@samson_gash
@GashSamson
CB Luca Genrich
@lucagenrich
N/A
K Stephen Gonzales
@gonzales_stephen_85
@StephenGon30054
S Jonathan Granby
@jonathan.granby
@JonathanGranby
EDGE Cory House Jr.
@cincochosen
@CoryHouseJr1
LB Jack Lansing III
@jacklansing.3
@JackLansingIII
DL Jackson Pahl
@jackson_pahl
@Jacksonpahl13
LS Trey Serauskis
@trey_serauskis
@trey_serauskis
LB Adam Shaw
@adamshawlb
@Adam_Shawdawg
S Brayden Thomas
@5kbray
@BraydenThomas01
CB TJ Umenyiora
@truthumenyiora
@truthumenyiora
WR Zach Washington
@zachh.washington
@zach5washington
TE Eddie Whiting
@whiting.eddie
@EdwardWhiting9
RB Cedric Williams Jr.
@ced2livee
@CedWilliamsjr_
OL Jack Ziarko
@jackziarko
@jackziarko26
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika