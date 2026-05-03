Get To Know Each of MSU Football's Newest Players

Michigan State has a much different roster than last year.

The switch to Pat Fitzgerald as the Spartans' head coach sparked significant transfer portal activity. MSU accepted 31 new players from the portal alone this cycle, with even more players exiting through the portal. Then there are all of the incoming freshmen, too.

Top Incoming Transfers

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pretty much every position group this coming season is going to include at least one incoming transfer for Michigan State in 2026. Of all the new transfers, UConn transfer Ben Murawski has been ranked the highest. He finished ranked 203rd in On3's transfer portal rankings and was coincidentally the very first transfer portal prospect the Spartans landed.

Behind Murawski is defensive back Charles Brantley at 300th. He's the only player in the class to have played for MSU, transferred to another school—Miami (FL) in this case—and then transferred back to East Lansing. Brantley was a lockdown corner for Michigan State during the 2024 season, but he redshirted for the Hurricanes last season. That gave him an additional year of eligibility, so Brantley opted to go back to his original school for his sixth season of college football.

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next is N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. at 386th. He actually began his career at Northwestern, playing on Fitzgerald's final team in Evanston in 2022. Soares has played linebacker his entire college career, but MSU lists him as an EDGE on its roster and appears to be planning to have him at rush end this coming fall.

Five spots behind Soares is UConn transfer Cam Edwards . He's one of Michigan State's most proven commodities right now. Edwards finished 15th in the FBS with 1,240 rushing yards last season for the Huskies, getting into the endzone 15 times on the ground.

Incoming Transfers' Social Media Info

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Name Instagram Twitter/X CB Tre Bell (Iowa State) @tbell.3 @TreBell13 K Liam Boyd (Charlotte) @liamgboyd @liamboyd37 CB Charles Brantley (Miami) N/A @cbrantley22 CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian) @tyranchappell.7 @tyran_chappell DL Eli Coenen (Illinois) @elicoenen @eli_coenen45 LB Dion Crawford (Buffalo) @d1onc @dion_crawford21 P Rhys Dakin (Iowa) @rhysedakin @Rhys_dak1n LS Nick Duzansky (Oregon) @_nickduzansky @Duzansky_nick RB Cam Edwards (UConn) @cbg.cam1 @Camedwards0 QB Cam Fancher (UCF) @camfancher1 @camfancher1 OL Trent Fraley (North Dakota State) @trent_fraley66 @fraley_trent TE Carson Gulker (Ferris State) @carsongulker_27 @CarsonGulker27 DL Carlos Hazelwood (Toledo) N/A @CarlosHazlwoo52 EDGE Trey Lisle (SEMO) @treylisle @trey_lisle S Trevaughn Martinez (Western Carolina) N/A @TrevaughnMarti3 WR Fredrick Moore (Michigan) @360.fredro @FredrickMoore6_ OL Ben Murawski (UConn) @ben.murawski @murawski_ben RB Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky) @marvis_5 @ParrishMarvis RB Jaziun Patterson (Iowa) @1lil4_ @J4thegreat2 S Michael Richard (Louisiana Tech) @mikemike1of1 @mikemike7x OL Nick Sharpe (South Carolina) @nicksharpe52_ @NickSharpe52 WR KK Smith (Notre Dame) @kka1eb @__KalebSmith EDGE Kenny Soares Jr. (NC State) @kennysoaresjr @kennysoaresjr LB Cam Stodghill (Albany) @cam.stodghill @cameronstodghi1 EDGE Keahnist Thompson (Weber State) @k.thompson_ @keahnist S Devin Vaught (Maine) @_devthek1d_ @_DevinVaught P Alex Weeks (Northern Arizona) @a1exweeks @alexjweeks LB Caleb Wheatland (Maryland) @caleb_wheatland @CalebWheatland RB/KR Kenneth Williams (Nebraska) @kennethwilliams @KennyRwilliams1 OL Robert Wright Jr. (Georgia Southern) @bigrob.71 @RobW_71

Top Incoming Freshmen

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (8) looks to throw during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lots of younger talent is also entering the program. Fitzgerald did a decent job of keeping the 2026 class built by Jonathan Smith's staff together. Some players are still left, but most of the top players Michigan State had stuck by their commitments.

Topping the class is offensive tackle Collin Campbell . He's a four-star ranked 220th overall in the class on the Rivals Industry Ranking. After that, it's in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman (240th overall), who flashed some promise during MSU's "Spring Showcase" in April.

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another big victory was the retention of wide receiver Samson Gash . He's another four-star ranked 244th overall in the class. He has some blazing speed that will make him a candidate for playing time right away. Michigan State had to fend off Penn State and Georgia down the stretch of Gash's recruitment, which went to the National Signing Day deadline.

Incoming Freshmen's Social Media Info

Name Instagram Twitter/X DL Hudson Aultman @thehudsonaultman @hudson_aultman QB Peyton Babbit @peyton_5_babbitt @PeytonBabbitt OL Cole Bertke @cole_bertke @Cole_Bertke OL Eli Bickel @eli_bick26 @eli_bickel_26 S Eliyjah Caldwell @3k_turnup @turn_up14 OL Collin Campbell @collincampbell52 @CollinCamp47601 TE Joey Caudill @joey_caudill10 @Joey_caudill10 WR Colin Charles @colin.charless @colincharles123 CB Darelle Cochran @infamous.rell @DarelleCochran QB Kayd Coffman @kayd_mc3 @kayd_mc3 OL Tristan Comer @tristan_tcp_comer @comer_tristan CB KJ Deriso @kjderiso @kjderiso WR Rai'Shawn Elmore @showtiime.rai @ElmoreRaishawn CB Jeremiah Favorite @1of1fav @JFavv9 WR Samson Gash @samson_gash @GashSamson CB Luca Genrich @lucagenrich N/A K Stephen Gonzales @gonzales_stephen_85 @StephenGon30054 S Jonathan Granby @jonathan.granby @JonathanGranby EDGE Cory House Jr. @cincochosen @CoryHouseJr1 LB Jack Lansing III @jacklansing.3 @JackLansingIII DL Jackson Pahl @jackson_pahl @Jacksonpahl13 LS Trey Serauskis @trey_serauskis @trey_serauskis LB Adam Shaw @adamshawlb @Adam_Shawdawg S Brayden Thomas @5kbray @BraydenThomas01 CB TJ Umenyiora @truthumenyiora @truthumenyiora WR Zach Washington @zachh.washington @zach5washington TE Eddie Whiting @whiting.eddie @EdwardWhiting9 RB Cedric Williams Jr. @ced2livee @CedWilliamsjr_ OL Jack Ziarko @jackziarko @jackziarko26