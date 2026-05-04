Top MSU Hockey Commit Opting for Another Year in QMJHL

Michigan State hockey's season ended in painful fashion. What began with championship expectations concluded in disappointment, as the Spartans fell just short of the Frozen Four with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the regional final.

Michigan State entered the tournament as the top seed, and head coach Adam Nightingale came agonizingly close to reaching the Frozen Four for the third consecutive year. The loss was particularly frustrating given how the game unfolded. While the Spartans fared better than their previous regional matchup against UConn in terms of shot attempts, they were still outshot 38-27, a trend that will need to be addressed heading into next season.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the disappointing finish, Michigan State will enter next season as one of the top programs in the country. Nightingale has consistently been able to reload the roster through the transfer portal and by attracting NHL prospects who have already been drafted.

This offseason, Nightingale added Arizona State forward Cullen Potter and Minnesota forward Jimmy Clark to bolster the skater depth. In goal, Northeastern's Quentin Sigurdson arrives as a capable depth piece following the departure of star goaltender Trey Augustine, who has moved on to the professional ranks.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on against Minnesota during the third period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the Spartans will head into next season without one of their most anticipated future contributors. Top commit Tommy Bleyl will spend another season in the QMJHL before making his way to East Lansing, leaving a notable gap in the Michigan State pipeline for at least one more year.

What Michigan State Is Missing

Tommy Bleyl has a commitment to Michigan State but he tells me he plans to return to Moncton next season. The plan is to join the Spartans for 2027-28. He was the top D-man and rookie in the Q this year so that's big news for the Wildcats. — Willy Palov (@WillyPalov) April 29, 2026

Bleyl is a 6-foot, 170-pound defenseman who took the QMJHL by storm in 2025-26, winning the league's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In his standout season, he recorded 13 goals and 68 assists, leading all league defensemen in scoring while serving as the primary engine of one of the most efficient power plays in the country.

He is a major future contributor for the Spartans, and another year of seasoning in major junior hockey before arriving in East Lansing in 2027-28 could make him an even more impactful player when he does arrive.

Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale after 5-2 loss at the Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Zator, editor of The Hockey Writers, broke down what makes Bleyl such a unique and valuable defensive prospect.

"As a defenseman, Bleyl relies on a quick stick and superior positioning rather than physical force. He's effective at breaking up plays before they develop by closing gaps early, but he can still be bullied in the dirty areas. If he gets pinned in a cycle against a heavy forecheck, his lack of pure strength becomes apparent."

Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale watches a play against Michigan during the first period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zator also highlighted what separates Bleyl from other defensive prospects at his level.

"His vision is his greatest asset. Bleyl is a pass-first defender who can feather a puck through three layers of traffic to find a teammate's tape. This season in Moncton, he led all league defensemen in scoring, largely by serving as the primary engine for one of the most efficient power plays in the country. He plays with a level of calm that can occasionally look like nonchalance, which is both his gift and his curse."

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks with players on the bench during the second period in the game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The picture Zator paints is of a player who is already highly refined in his hockey sense and decision-making, but who still has physical development ahead of him. Another year in the QMJHL gives Bleyl the opportunity to address those physical limitations before stepping into a program with national championship aspirations.