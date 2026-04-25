Every Transfer Portal Addition Michigan State Has Ever Made

The transfer portal is integral for roster building in this era of college sports.

Michigan State doesn't have as much roster turnover as most programs, but it's a fact of life now. Since the transfer portal debuted in college basketball following the 2018-19 season, MSU has accepted eight players. Here is every one of them:

Joey Hauser (2019)

Mar 10, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10) celebrates after scoring against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Joey Hauser was the very first portal addition for Tom Izzo and the Spartans in this new era. He is probably one of the final athletes that the NCAA made sit out a year after he transferred from Marquette, missing the 2019-20 season.

Hauser played three seasons for Michigan State, averaging 10.5 points per game. He was at his best as a fifth-year senior, averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 46.1% from behind the arc. He is now a video assistant with the Brooklyn Nets.

Tyson Walker (2021)

March 23, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) passes the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Next up is Tyson Walker, who began his career at Northeastern. Walker averaged 13.7 points across his three years at Michigan State, which includes 18.4 points per game during his fifth-year senior season.

Walker is now playing in Australia for Melbourne United.

Szymon Zapala (2024)

Michigan State's Szymon Zapala looks for room as Purdue's C.J. Cox, right, defends during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Izzo didn't take any transfers during the 2022 and 2023 offseasons. He finally went back to the well ahead of the 2024-25 season, one of the additions being Szymon Zapala , who had spent time at Utah State and Longwood before joining MSU.

Zapala finished with 36 points in his lone season with the Spartans, helping the Spartans win a Big Ten regular-season title and reach the Elite Eight. He averaged 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Zapala spent this season with Trefl Sopot in his home country of Poland.

Frankie Fidler (2024)

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Frankie Fidler (8) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels in a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The big addition that offseason was Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler . He had averaged 20.1 points per game in the year before his move to Michigan State. Fidler's season with the Spartans didn't go as planned, averaging just 7.0 points per game, but he still had his moments as a high-level scorer.

Fidler spent this past season with Rigas Zelli in Latvia.

Denham Wojcik (2025)

Michigan State guard Denham Wojcik (10) dribbles against UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting the big, four-person 2025 portal class is Denham Wojcik . The son of associate head coach Doug Wojcik, Denham transferred in from Harvard. His status as Doug's son opened him up to lots of scrutiny, but Wojcik still had to step into a key role down the stretch of the season as the team's primary backup point guard.

Trey Fort (2025)

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) speaks with media after a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Louisville Cardinals at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Joining the team last season was Samford convert Trey Fort . He ended up having an eventful college career, starting at UT-Martin, then Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Howard College, Mississippi State, Samford, and Michigan State. That's six schools in six years.

Fort averaged 4.2 points per game during his lone season with MSU. He peaked at the right time, making some key shots during the Spartans' postseason run, including a 12-point game against Louisville in the second round of March Madness.

Divine Ugochukwu (2025)

Michigan State Spartans guard Divine Ugochukwu competing against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU also got Miami (FL) transfer Divine Ugochukwu last offseason. He was supposed to be the Spartans' primary backup point guard for Jeremy Fears Jr., but had a shift to two-guard and suffered a season-ending injury in early February, which forced Wojcik into action. Ugochukwu averaged 5.1 points per game this season, starting 12 of his 22 appearances.

Ugochukwu is back in the transfer portal, with two more seasons of eligibility remaining. He's the only player on this list to transfer to Michigan State and to then transfer again.

Kaleb Glenn (2025)

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Kaleb Glenn (8) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Set to take on a sizeable role next season is Kaleb Glenn . He transferred in from Florida Atlantic last offseason, but missed the 2025-26 campaign with a knee injury.

Glenn, who began at Louisville, averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore at FAU while shooting 41.0% from deep. His recovery last season went well enough that he was helping run the scout team towards the end of the season.

Anton Bonke (2026)

Feb 8, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte 49ers center Anton Bonke (49) handles the ball against Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The latest name to be added to the list is Charlotte transfer, Anton Bonke . He's still testing the NBA Draft waters, but Bonke is much more incentivized, both on the basketball and financial fronts, to stay in college.

He averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this past season for the 49ers. Standing at 7-foot-2, Bonke will be the tallest player to come through East Lansing in a while.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images