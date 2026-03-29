MSU's Frozen Four Drought Reaches Biggest Frustration Point

Michigan State may as well have had its spot in the Frozen Four RSVP'd.

Everything was going great. The top-seeded Spartans were up 3-1 over 3-seed Wisconsin with five minutes to go. MSU has the best goalie in college hockey, Trey Augustine , manning the pipes. The itch to see how much flights to Las Vegas cost about two weeks from now probably washed over some Michigan State fans.

Michigan State's Trey Augustine catches a Minnesota shot during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Suddenly, all the goodwill from a season that featured a Big Ten title was erased. The Badgers scored two goals just 34 seconds apart from one another to tie the game and force overtime. Just 24 seconds into the additional period, a "toss it at the net and see what happens" shot from the blue line somehow got past Augustine to end it and send Wisconsin to the Frozen Four instead in a 4-3 result .

Full disclosure, I only watched the final seven or eight minutes of regulation and overtime on television. I was driving back from Washington, D.C., timing my departure from my hotel, 8.5 hours away (without stops), so I could catch the end of the hockey game, listening on the radio on the way back to East Lansing. I both slightly regret that decision, but I also think I saw everything.

What Just Happened?

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's now been 20 seasons without a Frozen Four for Michigan State, extending the program's longest such drought since the Spartans first got there in 1959. The fact that none of Adam Nightingale's last three teams have gotten there feels especially frustrating.

It's both a compliment and a criticism of Nightingale's reign. The fact that his teams have been good enough that the Frozen Four feels like a realistic expectation is a great thing. MSU fans should still appreciate his swift revival of the program. Munn has gone from being pretty empty at times to being a great atmosphere, and the Spartans have still three-peated as conference champs.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks with players on the bench during the second period in the game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The goal is the Frozen Four, then the national title. Just like in basketball, being among the last four teams standing takes precedence over winning a conference title. Case and point: would you rather be Wisconsin or Michigan State right now?

MSU Continues To Fold

MSU has been a 1-seed in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments. All that it has been good for is a 2-3 record, with both wins being over 4-seeds. One required overtime against Western Michigan two years ago, and UConn really outplayed Michigan State on Thursday. Two of the losses have been regional final defeats to Big Ten foes, and the other was an upset loss in the final seconds to 4-seed Cornell.

Michigan State's Charlie Stramel moves the puck against Notre Dame during the first period in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Muni Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like it or not, this program now has the label of an underperformer in the NCAA Tournament. These last three teams have had way too much talent not to get to the Frozen Four at least once.

The only thing left to do is reload and try to prove doubters wrong. Lots of guys are headed out the door: Charlie Stramel, Daniel Russell, and Matt Basgall are out of eligibility, and Porter Martone and Augustine are both likely to sign with their respective NHL teams. Nightingale has plenty of talent coming in, though, with the next recruiting class being headlined by first-round picks Mason West (center) and Joshua Ravensbergen (goalie).