TV Info, Quick Facts on MSU's Clash vs. NDSU

The madness has arrived.

It's the first day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament , and (3) Michigan State is looking to start a deep run. The Summit League regular season and tournament champs, (14) North Dakota State , are the first team in the way.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against UCLA at the United Center on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This year marks the 28th consecutive time that the Spartans have made it into the March Madness field. During that time, MSU has won one national title and made eight Final Fours, 11 Elite Eights, and 16 Sweet Sixteens.

You can't add to those accolades without winning the first game, though. Here are all the details on how you can watch Michigan State's matchup against the Bison:

TV Info

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. hunches over during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo observes during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play); Jim Jackson (analyst); Allie LaForce (sideline)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Coen Carr shoots a free throw during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) passes the ball against UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Michigan State's Cam Ward shoots a free throw during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channels 203 or 210 or on the SiriusXM app.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

Facts on the Matchup

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

These two programs, separated by the Great Lakes and the Great Plains, aren't super familiar with one another. Michigan State and North Dakota State have never met on the basketball court ever (men's or women's, in fact).

The Bison have won a lot of games. Standing at 27-7 on the year, NDSU has already set a new single-season record for wins, and current head coach David Richman is looking for his first NCAA Tournament win in his 12th year as the head coach there.

Mar 7, 2023; Sioux Falls, SD, USA; North Dakota State Bison head coach David Richman watches action against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first half at Denny Sanford Premier Center. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

MSU and Tom Izzo are "been there, done that," as Richman said on Wednesday. No one on North Dakota State's roster has appeared in an NCAA Tournament game. The Spartans have six such players around their regular playing group, including four-year guys Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, who will be playing the 10th March Madness contest of their careers on Thursday.

The winner of this game will move on to face either (6) Louisville or (11) South Florida. That game is slated for Saturday at a time that will likely be announced shortly after Thursday's games are completed or near completion. The Cardinals are also going to be without point guard Mikel Brown this weekend due to a back injury, the school announced. He scores 18.2 points per game.