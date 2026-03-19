TV Info, Quick Facts on MSU's Clash vs. NDSU
In this story:
The madness has arrived.
It's the first day of the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and (3) Michigan State is looking to start a deep run. The Summit League regular season and tournament champs, (14) North Dakota State, are the first team in the way.
This year marks the 28th consecutive time that the Spartans have made it into the March Madness field. During that time, MSU has won one national title and made eight Final Fours, 11 Elite Eights, and 16 Sweet Sixteens.
You can't add to those accolades without winning the first game, though. Here are all the details on how you can watch Michigan State's matchup against the Bison:
TV Info
Tip-Off: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: TNT
Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play); Jim Jackson (analyst); Allie LaForce (sideline)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 203 or 210 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Facts on the Matchup
These two programs, separated by the Great Lakes and the Great Plains, aren't super familiar with one another. Michigan State and North Dakota State have never met on the basketball court ever (men's or women's, in fact).
The Bison have won a lot of games. Standing at 27-7 on the year, NDSU has already set a new single-season record for wins, and current head coach David Richman is looking for his first NCAA Tournament win in his 12th year as the head coach there.
MSU and Tom Izzo are "been there, done that," as Richman said on Wednesday. No one on North Dakota State's roster has appeared in an NCAA Tournament game. The Spartans have six such players around their regular playing group, including four-year guys Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, who will be playing the 10th March Madness contest of their careers on Thursday.
The winner of this game will move on to face either (6) Louisville or (11) South Florida. That game is slated for Saturday at a time that will likely be announced shortly after Thursday's games are completed or near completion. The Cardinals are also going to be without point guard Mikel Brown this weekend due to a back injury, the school announced. He scores 18.2 points per game.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika