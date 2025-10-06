Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, Nico Iamaleava
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to bounce back against the UCLA Bruins at home this weekend.
The Spartans are coming off two consecutive losses, and a defeat to a listless Bruins team would cause more concern from the fanbase than it is already showing.
UCLA just pulled off a major upset against Penn State on Saturday, so fans may worry that the Bruins will carry that momentum into East Lansing this upcoming weekend. However, it is more likely that the team will experience an emotional letdown and return to earth.
The Spartans will face UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred from Tennessee in one of the most absurd offseason sagas in recent memory.
So, what will MSU see when Iamaleava comes to East Lansing on Saturday? Let’s break down what he has done this season.
UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 954 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Bruins in 2025.
He is also a solid runner, as he rushed 16 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns against the Nittany Lions, who boast one of the best defenses in college football.
Iamaleava was a good starter at Tennessee, but NIL disagreements with the university led to his transfer portal entry. With both parties moving on, Iamaleava is focusing on being the best QB he can be for the Bruins.
The Spartans have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season, allowing nearly 31 points per game in 2025, which is tied for 113th in the country.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit has struggled this season, and fans are growing impatient with MSU’s performance on that side of the ball.
While MSU is projected to defeat UCLA, it would not be surprising to see the Bruins carry the momentum they built against Penn State into this game. Iamaleava is a talented quarterback, and he may keep playing well against the Spartans.
Iamaleava may be viewed strangely in NFL circles based on how his offseason played out, but he has pro talent and could put that to use against MSU if the team is not on its game. The big and tall QB hopes to string together multiple good performances.
MSU must find a way to rebound from two straight poor defensive performances. Will that change against another talented quarterback?
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how Nico Iamaleava will play against the Spartans when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.