Spartan Nation

Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, Nico Iamaleava

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the UCLA Bruins and quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Carter Landis

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan State Spartans are looking to bounce back against the UCLA Bruins at home this weekend. 

The Spartans are coming off two consecutive losses, and a defeat to a listless Bruins team would cause more concern from the fanbase than it is already showing. 

UCLA just pulled off a major upset against Penn State on Saturday, so fans may worry that the Bruins will carry that momentum into East Lansing this upcoming weekend. However, it is more likely that the team will experience an emotional letdown and return to earth. 

b
Michigan State football head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans will face UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred from Tennessee in one of the most absurd offseason sagas in recent memory. 

So, what will MSU see when Iamaleava comes to East Lansing on Saturday? Let’s break down what he has done this season. 

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava

Nico Iamaleav
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Iamaleava has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 954 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions for the Bruins in 2025. 

He is also a solid runner, as he rushed 16 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns against the Nittany Lions, who boast one of the best defenses in college football. 

Iamaleava was a good starter at Tennessee, but NIL disagreements with the university led to his transfer portal entry. With both parties moving on, Iamaleava is focusing on being the best QB he can be for the Bruins. 

The Spartans have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season, allowing nearly 31 points per game in 2025, which is tied for 113th in the country. 

Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s unit has struggled this season, and fans are growing impatient with MSU’s performance on that side of the ball. 

While MSU is projected to defeat UCLA, it would not be surprising to see the Bruins carry the momentum they built against Penn State into this game. Iamaleava is a talented quarterback, and he may keep playing well against the Spartans. 

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Iamaleava may be viewed strangely in NFL circles based on how his offseason played out, but he has pro talent and could put that to use against MSU if the team is not on its game. The big and tall QB hopes to string together multiple good performances. 

MSU must find a way to rebound from two straight poor defensive performances. Will that change against another talented quarterback?

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how Nico Iamaleava will play against the Spartans when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS