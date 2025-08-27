MSU's Most Important Players vs. WMU
The Michigan State Spartans begin the 2025 season against the Western Michigan Broncos in just a few days.
MSU has never lost to WMU, and Jonathan Smith and his team hope to continue the dominant streak. ESPN analytics give the Spartans an 84.3 percent chance to win the game and win the season opener for the fifth straight season.
The Broncos will look vastly different from last year’s bowl team, as they have to replace elite talent on both sides of the ball. That likely has much to do with the Spartans being heavy favorites in the contest.
MSU has several players who will be crucial to the team picking up the victory. Obviously, players like Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh will be key to a "W."
However, some players will play pivotal roles in defeating WMU. Who are they?
Let’s break down some of the most important players Smith will send out on Friday night.
Offensive lineman Kristian Phillips
One year after suffering a season-ending injury, Phillips will be back on the field, looking for a shot to be one of the five starting offensive linemen.
The player they call "Big Dooley" was in line to be an important player for this Spartan offensive line before that injury. Now fully healthy, Phillips will play a crucial role in the trenches.
MSU will want to run the ball up the middle, and it will rely on Phillips to open up holes for its new running backs. Will Phillips be a key to the Spartans’ improved run game?
Linebacker Jordan Hall
Much of what WMU wants to do on offense revolves around running the football, so Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi will rely on Hall to call out plays and fit the run.
Now a junior, the Spartans expect Hall to handle business as the starting middle linebacker. They will need his natural leadership abilities and high football IQ.
If Hall is stopping the run all Friday night, the Broncos won’t stand a chance offensively. Much is riding on what No. 5 does in the middle of the MSU defense.
Safety Malik Spencer
For some of the same reasons as Hall, MSU needs Spencer to be sharp on the back end.
Spencer did not have his best season in 2024, but he has a chance to bounce back in 2025. Tight end Blake Bosma is arguably WMU’s best pass-catcher, and Spencer will likely be tasked with slowing him down over the middle of the field.
The Spartans are relying on Spencer to be a leader for this squad, and he could make a statement in this game.
