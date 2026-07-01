The Quiet Player Who Can Propel MSU to New Heights

The Spartans are on the fast track to rebuilding their program with new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has had to face a plethora of issues since taking over the dysfunctional system months ago.

He has players lined up to potentially take over as No. 1 pieces , as well as returning players who bring the consistency a rebuilding team like MSU needs, all wrapped together neatly by Alessio Milivojevic, who could sneakily be a solid quarterback in the Big Ten by the end of the season.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But amid all the changes in East Lansing, it is easy for players to slip through the cracks, even when their performance could take a massive leap this year.

One of those players could even take MSU from a set of losses to a series of wins because of the momentum he brings, and that player is Rodney Bullard Jr., a returning receiver from last year.

Why Bullard Jr. Has Gone Unnoticed

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. runs with the ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stats are by far the most important thing for fans in the modern era of college football, especially in the offseason when there is no new player tape for them to watch.

Therefore, with a stat line of five receptions for 119 yards on the entire season last year, it makes sense why Bullard Jr. has slipped under the radar, as it does not seem all that impressive.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. catches a pass while warming up during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, now that some of MSU's best receiving threats, such as Nick Marsh, Jack Velling, and Omari Kelly, have all left the team for new ventures, Bullard Jr. has the space to do something big for the team.

What Bullard Jr. Could Do This Season

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (3) catches a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing MSU desperately needed last season that they did not find until the end of the year was momentum within the Big Ten conference, so they could be seen as a threat going into games instead of being perceived as weak, and ending up playing that way.

But to get momentum, there needs to be sparks on offense, defense, and special teams, respectively, but most teams are incredibly wary of what can happen on the offensive side of the ball, and Bullard Jr. could be one of those sparks.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr., left, nearly caches a touchdown pass as Deuce Edwards break up the play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is because his biggest reception last year came on a short play, but it went for 71 total yards and a touchdown, giving the team a huge spark that almost won the game and could have gotten the season back on track.

So, while Bullard Jr. may be hidden from the main spotlight right now, he is a player to keep an eye on when the season starts, because he just may be what MSU needs to make it to the next level.