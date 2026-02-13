Why Freshman’s Emergence Has Surprised MSU’s Izzo

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State freshman Jordan Scott is going to be one of the Spartans' most important players down the stretch.

Scott has recently taken a starting role and has taken advantage. His defense of Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Keaton Wagler, helping hold him to 2-of-16 from the field, was a big reason 10th-ranked MSU got a victory over then-No. 5 Illinois this past Saturday. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo wasn't anticipating this type of season from Scott right away.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott looks to pass during a game against the Detroit Mercy Titans at the Breslin Center on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"He's been a pleasant surprise," Izzo said on Wednesday. "You say that and somebody else will say, 'Well, you didn't think he'd be good when you recruited him.' It's not that at all. I thought he'd be really good when we recruited him. But I thought it would take a little longer."

The hope is that Scott could maybe have a Jase Richardson -like rise in the later stages of his freshman season at the two-guard spot. Scott and Richardson are two very different players, but their value will be pretty similar. In fact, both of them got moved into the starting lineup at the exact same point: the 23rd game of the season.

The Surprise of Scott

Michigan State's Jordan Scott celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Illinois during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a few reasons why Izzo has been surprised to see Scott immediately have this much of an impact. Scott's effort and grit was never in question, but his execution has gotten better.

His shooting, for example, has really improved. Before New Year's, Scott only shot 32.6% from the field and 25.8% from beyond the arc. Since that point, he's made 48.2% of all his shots and has made 40% of his threes. Scott's high motor is what got him on the court at first, but his in-season improvement is what is keeping him there now.

"I thought he could shoot it well; I thought he was a very solid player," Izzo said about his initial evaluation of Scott. "He's been way tougher, way stronger, way more aggressive [than I thought he'd be]. His sense of urgency, both on defense and going to the boards, has been phenomenal, and now his shot is getting better and better and better."

Something else Izzo has been impressed with is Scott's fun, but business-like way of doing things. You don't see a lot of negative body language with him, he never looks super sped-up, and it's not uncommon to see him have a smile on his face.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo speaks at a press conference at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, to preview a game against Wisconsin. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"Some of the times I didn't start him because I didn't want him to get nervous when we're on a winning streak, and all of a sudden, [we lose]," Izzo said. "I don't think anything bothers him. It's kind of nice: I get more nervous than he gets.

"He's just got this demeanor about him, which normally those kind of guys are laid back, but his aggressiveness and sense of urgency is really kind of... He's going to be a fun kid to coach, because he gets it."

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against Indiana during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

