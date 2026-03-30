MSU Players in Interesting Position as Portal Season Nears

It's rare to see a team get through transfer portal unscathed.

Michigan State and Tom Izzo value roster retention and internal development more than most programs, but that doesn't mean MSU is immune to losing guys. The Spartans lost three players to the transfer portal last season (Tre Holloman, N.C. State; Xavier Booker, UCLA; Gehrig Normand, Santa Clara).

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It's a bit of an inevitability when players (whether they portal or not) are basically free agents after every season and with so much money at stake. The lack of clarity about how much players make and the NCAA's non-existent enforcement of tampering rules can make it tough to gauge who is and isn't planning to leave, though.

The transfer portal officially opens on April 7, the day after the National Championship game, and remains open for 15 days. Going off what we do know, here are some players who might have an interesting decision to make in the coming days and weeks:

Kur Teng

Michigan State's Kur Teng shoots a three during a game against Ohio State at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

First up is Kur Teng . He's going into his junior season, but the path to a starting spot may be very, very tight. Teng is pretty set in the shooting guard spot; not a good enough ball-handler to run point guard, but also not enough size or muscle to play small forward a ton.

That starting spot there is controlled by Jordan Scott , though. With No. 26 overall recruit (per the 247Sports Composite) Jasiah Jervis coming in to play shooting guard, too, Teng may not be on track to get the share of minutes he'd like.

Divine Ugochukwu

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu makes a 3-pointer against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The point guard spot is also interesting. Divine Ugochukwu came to MSU knowing his eligibility aligned with Jeremy Fears Jr.'s , but the point guard spot is suddenly looking pretty crowded for next year.

Michigan State's addition of Carlos Medlock Jr. (No. 52 overall on the 247Sports Composite) is what makes it interesting. Both Medlock and Ugochukwu feel like players who are too good to have at PG3, though Ugochukwu can play both positions. Medlock can also redshirt, but that would also be a minor surprise.

Jesse McCulloch

Michigan State's Jesse McCulloch readies to shoot a free throw during a game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Jesse McCulloch could be another portal candidate. He's been a part of the program for two years now, redshirting as a true freshman, but wasn't able to crack the team's regular playing group in the later stages of this year.

More key players are outgoing in the frontcourt, most notably Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, but the role for McCulloch in 2026-27 would still be a question mark. Cam Ward just had a nice freshman year, and Coen Carr still slides to the four once in a while. The Spartans are also bringing in more interesting freshmen, too, landing four-stars Ethan Taylor (No. 30 overall) and Julius Avent (No. 81 overall).