Spartans Who Have Shined the Brightest on Defense in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans have had a rough season on both sides of the ball in 2025.
Jonathan Smith’s team has lost seven consecutive games and has not won a Big Ten game this year. Many are calling on Smith to be fired as a result of the poor performances each week.
However, things have started to improve on the defensive side of the ball. It has not resulted in wins, but defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has begun to show why he was so successful at Minnesota.
It hasn’t been all bad on defense, as some of the players have shown fight in a lost season.
Let’s highlight some of the Spartans’ defensive leaders with only two weeks left in the season.
Tackles leader: LB Jordan Hall (74)
Hall has had a career season, so it makes sense that he leads the team with a season-high in tackles.
On every defensive play, it feels like No. 5 is around the ball. He consistently makes plays in the run game and tracks down ball carriers, even thriving in coverage against receivers and tight ends.
MSU has not had a good season, but Hall has been a bright spot on an otherwise uncelebrated defense. Spartan fans hope the team can hold onto him for his senior year.
Sacks leader: Jalen Thompson (2.5)
Two and a half sacks are not a lot, but it is a career high for the junior defensive end, who did not get to the quarterback once last season.
Thompson has had a good season, totaling 11 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. That is only two off his career-high that he set last season, despite not recording a sack.
The Spartans have done a better job in recent weeks rushing the passer, which is a sign that Rossi’s scheme is working. Thompson has been at the front of that, and he has stepped up in a way the team has needed.
Interceptions leader: Three tied (Hall, Wayne Matthews III, and Armorion Smith - 1)
MSU has only recorded three interceptions this season, which has directly contributed to the team’s defensive struggles.
Hall picked off Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, Matthews picked off WMU QB Brady Jones, and Smith picked off Youngstown State QB Beau Brungard. And yeah… that’s it.
The Spartans must find ways to turn Iowa QB Mark Gronowski over this Saturday afternoon if they want to pull off the upset. Otherwise, the team may be headed for another 3-9 season.
