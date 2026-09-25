Why Home Game vs. Nebraska Could Tell 2026 Spartans' Story

Through three weeks and a trip to South Bend, the Michigan State Spartans are 2-1. Far from flawless, they've inspired hope for Spartans fans everywhere that the team can reach its first bowl game since 2021.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald is a hard-nosed, disciplined leader who has instilled a culture that will make teams fight on every snap. They may not win many games this season, but the Spartans have to feel good about the team's direction and what they can fix ahead of their Big Ten Conference opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Spartans Have Tools To Compete This Season

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams are built for competitive football, and Nebraska is still searching for a great year under head coach Matt Rhule. However, Michigan State has the tools to be a dangerous trap team for potential Top 25 opponents like Oregon later in the season, assuming the Ducks bounce back from their tough loss at Oklahoma State.

I look at the talent on the roster that makes the Spartans a hard-nosed team, whether that is running back Cam Edwards, a physical offensive line, or a growing quarterback in Alessio Milivojevic. Not to mention a defense that is just as physical and disciplined most of the time.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks to pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I say those last few words with intent; the Spartans have struggled to contain explosive plays against their opponents this season, and a few of them happened against one of the best teams in the country and my pick to win the National Championship, Notre Dame. This is an issue that can be resolved, but after three weeks, is it one that defensive coordinator Joe Rossi can't fix himself and will have to wait until the transfer portal to add more talent?

Nebraska Could Help Set Tone for MSU, One Way or Another

Sep 19, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska has impressive talent, including quarterback Anthony Colandrea, running back Jamal Rule, defensive back Donovan Jones, and linebacker Owen Chambliss, who can make a difference for the Cornhuskers in East Lansing. How the Spartans perform against them will tell the 2026 story of this program and Year One of the Fitzgerald era.

Should the Spartans pick up their first win in Big Ten play this weekend, the schedule is quite favorable. Best case, Michigan State heads into Pasadena against a likely-ranked UCLA Bruins team at 6-1, already bowl-eligible and on a much-accelerated trajectory for the program; they have luck on their side not playing the likes of Ohio State or Indiana this year.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald celebrates and claps during the third quarter against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, we still have much to learn about these Spartans, who are far from perfect. Fitzgerald is exactly who the Spartans need for this era. A win on Sunday, big or small in margin, would help set the tone for the rest of the year.