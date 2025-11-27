North Carolina vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 27
Basketball fans are in for some exciting Thanksgiving Day action on Thursday, and two top-20 teams are set to face off in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament. No. 16 North Carolina will face No. 11 Michigan State as a 1.5-point underdog. Both teams boast strong 6-0 records ahead of the matchup.
The Tar Heels have secured a signature 13-point win against former No. 19 Kansas already this season. All their wins have been decided by double-digits, and freshman forward Caleb Wilson has led the charge as the team’s top scorer and rebounder. The Spartans don’t have a true star, but have two ranked wins against No. 19 Kentucky and No. 22 Arkansas. Can Michigan take down its third-ranked opponent this year?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
North Carolina vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- North Carolina: +1.5 (-110)
- Michigan State: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- North Carolina: +104
- Michigan State: -125
Total
- 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
North Carolina vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 27
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- North Carolina record: 6-0
- Michigan State: 6-0
North Carolina vs. Michigan State Best Player Prop Bet
- Caleb Wilson Under 19.5 points (-120)
Wilson has scored more than 20 points in four of the six games he’s played in, but hasn’t faced a defense like Michigan State’s just yet. The Spartans currently rank second in the Big Ten in scoring defense, allowing just 62.2 points per game. Arkansas and Kentucky both scored 66 points against Michigan State. Wilson scored 18 points on 4-of-12 shooting in his first game away from home this season and will be in for more of a test against a top-notch defense at a neutral venue.
North Carolina vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
North Carolina has a slight edge on Michigan State against the spread so far this season, but Michigan has produced more impressive results against true contenders so far.
The Spartans have beaten off a top-20 team by 17 at a neutral venue and can depend on experience. That’s important when your opposition’s best player is a true freshman—especially given how Wilson shot the ball throughout his first game in an unfamiliar gym.
Wilson shot a career-low 33.3% from the field against St. Bonaventure in his first tournament game and will likely face much stiffer competition against Michigan State. The Spartans can win this game outright and hand the Tar Heels their first loss of the season.
Pick: Michigan State -125 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
