Key Interior Lineman Returning to Michigan State

One of Michigan State's top offensive linemen will be back for 2026.

Offensive guard Luka Vincic is returning to the Spartans, according to a report by SpartanMag of On3. Vincic was preparing to take on a starting role this past fall, but suffered a season-ending injury during MSU's Week 3 game against Youngstown State.

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates a touchdown alongside Luka Vincic (70) and Brennan Parachek (82) against Youngstown State on Sept. 13, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Vincic will still have the two years of eligibility remaining that he came to MSU with last offseason, assuming he were to pursue a medical waiver from the NCAA. He transferred to East Lansing after spending three seasons playing at Oregon State, the first two being under former Beavers and Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith . He'll be sticking around Michigan State under new head coach Pat Fitzgerald .

The return of Vincic is another nice boost for MSU's offensive line, which will look to begin anew under new position coach Nick Tabacca . MSU's starting five next fall could include: UConn transfer Ben Murawski at left tackle, South Carolina transfer Nick Sharpe at left guard, North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley at center, Vincic at right guard, and returning starter Conner Moore at right tackle.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with Luka Vincic during the first quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's difficult to judge just how good Vincic is, at least for those who don't watch him work in practice. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, he has not really had the chance to be a full-time starter during his collegiate career. Last season was supposed to be his shot, but his injury derailed that.

Things are lining up for the Bothell, Wash. native to be given another starting nod in 2026. Both of Michigan State's starting guards, Gavin Broscious and Caleb Carter, have departed the program. Broscious is transferring to Iowa State; Carter is out of eligibility. Kristian Phillips, another guard who rotated in often and started a bit, is also transferring to Boston College.

Vincic only played 47 offensive snaps this past season, but what he showed was quite promising. Pro Football Focus graded him out to an 86.9 overall across those snaps, which is a stellar mark. Vincic was only charged with one pressure allowed across 29 pass blocking snaps.

More experience comes from Vincic's days at Oregon State. He played 315 offensive snaps for the Beavers in 2023, with the majority of them being taken at center. PFF gave him a 64.0 grade that year. Vincic didn't allow a sack and only seven pressures across 186 pass blocking snaps during that campaign as well.

Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Luka Vincic (63) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

