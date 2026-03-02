Stephen Curry, Fans Stuck Watching Draymond Green and the Warriors

Stephen Curry is going to be re-evaluated in 10 days. The Warriors announced that news the day after Curry told Malika Andrews that his knee injury was “kind of unpredictable.”

Curry was interviewed during Golden State’s game against the Lakers on Saturday night. A game which the Warriors lost by 28. It was their eighth loss in the last 13 games.

Curry missed all of February with the team going 4–6 over that stretch and it now seems like he'll be out at least the first half of March. So all he can do is watch, which is literally what he was doing on Saturday night as Draymond Green screamed at his teammates during the loss to Los Angeles.

Whatever goes through Steph’s mind pic.twitter.com/oTCcKvakVr — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) March 1, 2026

As bad as this is for the Warriors, who have been firmly entrenched in the No. 8 seed since the middle of December, it's worse for the league's broadcast partners and in turn, the fans. With Jimmy Butler out for the season and Curry out for a still undetermined period, it's not a great time to have the Warriors on the schedule. But that's exactly where they are.

Tonight on Peacock. Thursday night on Prime Video. Saturday back on ABC.

Those are team's next three games and there won't be any Curry for any of them. Should Curry be cleared when they check him again in 10 days, he'll be back in time for a stretch where the Warriors play five games in eight days with four of them on national television.

In total, 12 of the Warriors final 22 games of the year are on ABC, ESPN, Peacock, Prime or NBA TV. They're even going to be on NBC three more times before the season ends.

The Lakers, Celtics and defending champion Thunder each have nine over that same stretch while the Knicks have 10. And each of those teams will play one of those nationally televised games against the Warriors.

So Steph, please get well soon.

