MSU Women's Hoops Signs Pair of Recruits From France

Michigan State women's basketball has gone international to help fill out its next roster.

On Monday morning, the Spartans announced the signings of two recruits from France who will be with the team next season. The first announcement was for 6-foot-2 Kathy-Emma Otto, which was quickly followed by the signing of 5-foot-7 guard Emma Broliron.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick speaks during women's basketball media day on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both signings are part of the team's freshman class, according to the team's social media announcements. Previously, the only signee of MSU's incoming class was five-star center Lilly Williams , who is from nearby Howell, Mich.

Michigan State and head coach Robyn Fralick also already landed a few transfers: Butler transfer Anna Wypych (6.5 pts, 1.3 reb, 1.2 ast in 2025-26), Colorado transfer Tabitha Betson (4.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.4 ast), and West Virginia transfer Carter McCray (6.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 0.9 ast). MSU also has Slovenian Sarah Sambolic on the roster, along with Canadian Isaline Alexander, in terms of other international adds.

Background on Kathy-Emma Otto

Feb 6, 2026; Livigno, ITALY; France athletes are led by flag bearers Clement Noel and Chloe Trespeuch during the Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Otto, who hails from Paris, won't turn 18 until this summer, which explains why she is getting freshman status right away. This past season for Pôle France, which plays in the country's second level, Otto averaged 8.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, a whopping 3.0 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game this past season across 22 games. She made 46.6% of her field goals, but only 48.6% of her free throws.

She has also represented her country on an international level. Otto played in seven games for France at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket in the summer of 2025. During the event, she averaged 6.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 3.0 steals per game.

Background on Emma Broliron

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It seems that Broliron and Otto were a bit of a package deal. She also played for Pôle France and for France at the FIBA U18 Women's EuroBasket. Broliron will actually only be 17 still for the first portion of her freshman year, turning 18 in December.

Broliron has been pretty productive. She averaged 11.4 points per game during those international games last summer, also grabbing 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, while turning the ball over 2.1 times per contest. While playing with Pôle France this season, she put up 13.9 points across 25 games, shooting 32.0% from three and 70.5% at the free-throw line. Her average of 3.8 turnovers per contest definitely serves as a bit of a concern to start, though.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick communicates with players during the third quarter against Maryland on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images