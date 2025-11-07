Tom Izzo’s Latest Commit Proves MSU Can Still Compete
At 70-years-old, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is still competing. He's going out there and recruiting players like no other, making a statement while doing so. The Spartans' latest commit, Jasiah Jervis, showed just how involved Izzo is and just how feared MSU should still be.
After an Elite Eight appearance last season, the Spartans entered this year as No. 22. Their Class of 2026 looked solid, but it needed a few additional pieces to really get things going. Upon adding Jervis, MSU now has the No. 4 overall Class of '26, according to 247Sports.
Joe Tipton Comments On How Izzo Landed Jervis
Jervis, who committed to MSU on November 5, chose the Spartans over Pittsburgh, NC State, and Tennessee. Michigan State is one of the hats he picked up but put back on the table, something that Spartans fans didn't expect. Ultimately, he revealed his undershirt, which had the recognizable Spartans logo.
- "Izzo made him [Jervis] a massive, massive priority," Rivals' Joe Tipton said. "It is very rare that you see a head coach recruit a kid that hard. He recruited him like he was the No. 1-ranked player in the country. He recruited this kid really hard."
- Tipton continued, "It was very well-known that Izzo was going all in to land Jasiah Jervis... I expect him to have a very big role for the Spartans next year. Really nice pickup and it's their third commitment this cycle, so Izzo's getting it done."
Michigan State's Stellar Recruiting Class
One of the main things that Tipton didn't hesitate to mention is the fact that MSU isn't done. Izzo is still fighting for a few top recruits including Ethan Taylor and Maximo Adams. With the No. 4 ranked Class of 2026 currently, they would easily have the best if Izzo worked his magic and swung both his way.
- "There's a decent chance Michigan State could have a four or five-man class, which is sizeable in this day and age," Tipton said. He mentioned how Izzo doesn't necessarily like to use the portal, but he does so when needed. If he keeps up at this pace, the portal will be an afterthought.
Currently, Michigan State has Carlos Medlock Jr. and Julius Avent locked up. They have two guards and a power forward on the way, but most importantly is the fact that all three are Top-100 players in the Class of '26.
