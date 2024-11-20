Ex-Michigan Coach Defends Himself With Odd Social Media Interaction
The Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, no matter how much some Michigan's corner would like to paint it as a win-at-all-costs scheme that has gone unjustly attacked, was an instance of cheating.
As such, punishment was dealt out then and will likely continue to be dealt out in the time to come. One of those fired by the school for alleged wrong doings was linebackers coach Chris Partridge.
"While Partridge was never proven to know anything about the sign-stealing scheme -- and as of today his name is still clear in that -- the NCAA believed Partridge helped destroy evidence," Trent Knoop of Michigan On SI wrote. "The NCAA believed an assistant coach, presumingly Partridge, helped cover it up by destroying evidence on a computer. Once Michigan was handed this information, Harbaugh took the suspension and Michigan let Partridge go."
The former Wolverines coach is doing just fine, now. He has landed an NFL job coaching under former Michigan man, now Seattle Seahawks head coach, Mike Macdonald.
Apparently, Partridge is holding onto the past. An account on social media brought up the date of his firing. Patridge responded on social media with a "Never destroyed anything!! But life goes on. Go Hawks!"
The coach then decided it would be smart to engage with some crass Ohio State fans.
"The NCAA is still sorting through the investigation with Michigan on the Connor Stalions saga," Knoop wrote. "We may never truly find out about Partridge and if he knew about the sign-stealing scheme that Stalions had in place. But Partridge definitely isn't afraid to state he didn't destroy any evidence."
Partridge isn't the only former Michigan coach drawing news. On Monday, former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown was fired from his head coaching position at UMass, where he accrued an abysmal 6-28 record.
It marked the second stint for Brown at UMass -- he was head coach from 2004 to 2008. From 2016 to 2020, Brown was at Michigan as a defensive coordinator.
It wasn't until Brown was gone and Macdonald took over the position that Michigan could overcome Ohio State. A banner week for Michigan Men.
