Just In: Former Michigan football coach has been fired of head coaching duties
After nearly three seasons as the UMass head coach, Don Brown has been fired, per Adam Rittenberg with ESPN. Brown was 6-28 during his second stint with the Minutemen and after a tough loss to Liberty on Saturday, UMass decided to move in a different direction.
Brown was also the head coach at UMass from 2004-2008 before becoming an assistant coach at Maryland.
Brown was the defensive coordinator at Michigan from 2016-2020 before Jim Harbaugh moved on from Brown. In 2021, Arizona hired him as the defensive coordinator and after one season, Brown was back at UMass.
Brown had a top-10 defense at Michigan until the dreadful 2020 season. The Wolverines struggled to stop the top-tier teams under Brown, however. With Brown leading the way, Michigan couldn't beat rival Ohio State until Harbaugh moved on to Mike Macdonald in 2021.
