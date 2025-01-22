MSU Rival Michigan Loses Out on Top Transfer OL
Michigan State has its quarterback of the future in Aidan Chiles. Having such, they made a concerted effort to build his offensive line to protect that asset and the Spartans' future.
The Michigan Wolverines have a future with No. 1 2025 prospect and quarterback Bryce Underwood, but they are struggling to build their line. Per reports, they have lost out on offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete, who committed to Vanderbilt. The Wolverines were high on Pete, the No. 13 offensive tackle in the portal, per 247Sports.
"Pete would've been a big get for Michigan, literally," wrote Michigan Wolverines On SI's Trent Knoop. "Standing at 6-foot-8, 320-pounds, Pete would be the type of lineman Michigan goes after. He is a former first-team All-Conference USA. The Montana native started at left tackle for the Aggies and shined during the 2023 season where he won awards. But an ankle injury limited the massive tackle for most of the 2024 season. Pete played in just six games this past season for New Mexico State.
"The veteran played over 1,800 snaps for the Aggies over three seasons with all of them occurring at left tackle. In 2024, he allowed just five QB pressures on 193 pass-blocking plays — two sacks and three hurries."
The Wolverines have a massive NIL collective and a relatively bright future with Underwood in Ann Arbor; the fact they couldn't close the deal on a top offensive lineman is a bit odd. Underwood has been a huge selling point on the recruiting trail and in the portal, as he has garnered Vince Young comparisons and first-round projections before a single college snap.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for," wrote 247Sports' Andrew Ivins. "Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. ... Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
