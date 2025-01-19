Michigan football loses major transfer target to an SEC school
Not too long ago Michigan and Nebraska were leading for New Mexico State offensive lineman Shiyazh Pete, but after a sudden change, the Wolverines were trending away from the massive lineman. Pete confirmed such on Sunday after he announced he had committed to Kentucky.
Pete would've been a big get for Michigan, literally. Standing at 6-foot-8, 320-pounds, Pete would be the type of lineman Michigan goes after. He is a former first-team All-Conference USA. The Montana native started at left tackle for the Aggies and shined during the 2023 season where he won awards. But an ankle injury limited the massive tackle for most of the 2024 season. Pete played in just six games this past season for New Mexico State.
The veteran played over 1,800 snaps for the Aggies over three seasons with all of them occurring at left tackle. In 2024, he allowed just five QB pressures on 193 pass-blocking plays — two sacks and three hurries.
Michigan has already landed FCS Cal Poly's Brady Norton and Ferris State's Lawrence Hattar via the portal.
The Wolverines could turn to the spring transfer portal to add more linemen if needed.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan football's defensive two-deep in 2025 1.0
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
Sherrone Moore provides clarity on status of Michigan S Rod Moore and potential 2025 return
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7