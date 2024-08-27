MSU Rival Michigan Rocked By More Bad News From the NCAA
Michigan State's bitter in-state rival, Michigan, just received some bad news from the NCAA. The Wolverines were already reeling from their recruiting violations scandal.
Now, Michigan has officially received an NCAA notice of allegations tied to the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, per CBS Sports.
"NCAA policy gives Michigan 90 days to respond to the notice of allegations, which would allow the Wolverines until late November to address the accusations," CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah wrote. "After a response, the NCAA could then call a meeting of the Committee on Infractions for Michigan to make its case, but that could take place well after the 2024 season is complete. ... The initial draft showed that Michigan coach Sherrone Moore could face a suspension after allegedly committing Level II violations when investigators claim he deleted text messages between him and Stalions.
"Moore could be considered a "repeat violator" after he received punishments regarding a separate NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices during the COVID-19 dead period."
The NOA described Stalions' alleged role in the sign-stealing scandal and the punishment, according to Jeyarajah.
"Stalions, Robinson, former assistant coach Chris Partridge and former head coach Jim Harbaugh were alleged to have committed Level I violations in the sign-stealing case," he wrote. "The school also faces Level I charges for a 'pattern of noncompliance,' according to the previously leaked draft notice. Stalions was allegedly the ringleader of a massive sign-stealing ring. The analyst reportedly bought tickets for more than 30 games and used 'illegal technology' to steal signs. The NOA also claims that Stalions was on the sideline of a Central Michigan game in a disguise in an attempt to illegally scout rival Michigan State which 'seriously undermined or threatened the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model.' Stalions allegedly removed computer hard drives from the Michigan football offices and gave a Michigan player a sheet of opponent play calls, according to ESPN."
It is yet to be determined if Central Michigan will be punished and what the punishment will be. Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, has already received a show-cause penalty from the recruiting scandal that will last the next four years.
