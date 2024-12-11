MSU's Bitter Rival Takes Major Roster Hit
The Michigan Wolverines have lost a fair amount of players to the transfer portal already. A good share of them are former blue-chip recruits, such as offensive tackle Andrew Gentry.
Gentry was a former four-star out of Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado. He was highly touted as one of the best offensive linemen in the 2020 class.
"Broad shouldered frame with thick lower half. Strong upper body at 310 pounds, with room to add some mass," 247Sports' Blair Angulo had written. "Impressively agile for his size. Finishes blocks well. Repeatedly reaches the second level to open running lanes. Quick off the snap and maintains pad level through contact. Top-notch run blocker who seals his gaps. Room to improve as a pass blocker and with regard to his overall athleticism. Potential multi-year starter at Power Five level and NFL Draft Day 2 selection."
Oddly enough, Gentry was recruited by now-head coach Sherrone Moore. What went wrong? Gentry was to start until he suffered a season-ending injury this season, per Trent Knoop of Michigan Wolverines On SI.
"Michigan had to mix up its offensive line a few times during the 2024 season," Knoop wrote. "The Wolverines opted to go with redshirt freshman Evan Link at right tackle to begin the season before bringing in veteran Andrew Gentry to start the remainder of the year -- until he suffered a season-ending injury. Gentry was seen as someone who could potentially start at right tackle for the Wolverines in '25, but on Monday, the day the transfer portal officially opened, Gentry opted to enter the transfer portal."
Gentry isn't the only elite recruit that Moore landed as a primary recruiter -- just to leave for the portal. Raheem Johnson, a Cass Tech standout and 2021 four-star, declared as well.
"Built like a true center. Not a particularly tall prospect, but carries his weight well and has solid arm length," Allen Trieu wrote at the time of his recruitment. "Very technically sound prospect. Has an excellent base and does a good job with his hands. More than sound in pass protection. Also has the quickness and leverage to be strong in the run game. Needs to improve testing numbers and continue to get more explosive. Very good football player though who is as consistent and reliable as it gets and should be a reliable multi-year starter in college."
Both Moore recruits are now leaving the very program he leads as head coach.
