Alum of MSU Rival, Devin Bush Jr., Arrested
It hasn't been a great start to the week for Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan.
University president Santa Ono announced on Sunday that he would be leaving the school. On Monday morning, ESPN reported that Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore will serve a two-game suspension next season.
With these events having drawn national attention to a school whose football program has continuously been placed under the negative spotlight as a result of the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal, some other recent news pertaining to a former Michigan football player seems to have gone somewhat overlooked.
Former Michigan football linebacker and current member of the Cleveland Browns, Devin Bush Jr., was arrested for charges of "simple assault and harassment" in Pennsylvania on Sunday, per TMZ Sports. Per TMZ, which had credited the police criminal complaint, Bush's girlfriend had claimed he "chased her around the house and 'aggressively' tried to take her phone away after she had started filming him when the two were in "a heated exchange."
She said he eventually did "and smashed it so that she could not call for help."
Per TMZ, police had written that Bush's girlfriend was left with "an abrasion on her wrist and a mark on her foot."
TMZ said the report reads that "Bush later admitted to destroying the phone 'but denied getting physical with'" his girlfriend.
Spartan fans are likely to remember Bush from his notorious moment at Spartan Stadium in 2018 when he dragged/scraped his cleats on the midfield Spartan logo after the Spartans and Wolverines got into a pregame scuffle. The event would go down as one of the more notable moments in the rivals' long and heated history.
Bush, a former All-American and the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, played three seasons at Michigan (2016 to 2018) and would go on to be selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Bush spent four years in Pittsburgh, where he started 48 of 52 contests. He then spent a one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks, where he started 10 games in 16 appearances.
Bush joined the Browns in free agency last year and was re-signed by the club back in March.
Keep up with all of our coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.