REPORT: Former Spartan Rival Wasn't Vikings' Ideal QB1
J.J. McCarthy had developed some hype around himself coming off his national championship season with Michigan State's bitter rival, Michigan.
McCarthy was part of a stacked quarterback class, ultimately taken with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the fifth quarterback to go in the top 10.
He would suffer a knee injury in the preseason, ending his rookie season before it even started.
Now, McCarthy is expected to be Minnesota's QB1 after Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones left in free agency.
According to NFL insider and former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker, the Vikings weren't ready to rely on McCarthy as their first-string quarterback.
Tucker discussed this when he joined the "Purple Daily" podcast.
"It would be unusual if he (McCarthy) didn't have some serious growing pains," Tucker said. "And I'll say this, too, guys: No matter what the Vikings say about J.J. McCarthy and how much they love him and he's the guy, they wanted Darnold back. And then, when they weren't going to get Darnold back, they wanted Daniel Jones back. And they were offering these guys pretty darn good money.
"So, as much as they're sold on J.J. McCarthy, they weren't that sold, right? I mean, they were offering these guys over 10 million bucks a year to come and be their quarterback for this year, or at least give them that option. So, they have some doubt there about McCarthy and how ready he'll be, especially early."
Minnesota, which comes off its best regular season since 1998-99, will have to roll with McCarthy in what should once again be a gauntlet of a division that is headlined by the two-time reigning NFC North champions, the Detroit Lions, who swept the Vikings last season and dismantled them in a 41-18 blowout in the regular-season finale.
It's fair that Minnesota didn't want to ride with McCarthy just yet, but it seems to have no other option.
McCarthy played three seasons at Michigan and was its full-time starter for the final two. He quarterbacked the Wolverines to their 2023 national title and was part of three-straight Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances.
