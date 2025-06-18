MSU's Bitter Rival Adding Another QB Poses Questions
Sometimes college recruiting makes total sense or none at all, and this is one of those times where everyone is scratching their head after Michigan State Spartans' bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, just added another senior quarterback for this upcoming season.
On3's Pete Nakos reported on Monday afternoon that East Carolina quarterback Jake Garcia was transferring to his fourth school in as many years, bringing his talents to Ann Arbor to be a part of the Wolverines roster. This is an extremely puzzling move considering the depth they already had at the position.
Garcia was benched halfway through last season with the Pirates for former Spartan quarterback Katin Hauser, likely prompting his transfer decision. Oddly enough, Garcia chose to spend his final college season as an expected backup, maybe not even the second-string option.
Taking a full look at the Wolverines' quarterback room, true freshman Bryce Underwood is the projected starter after receiving a Brinks Truck or NIL funds to flip from his prior LSU commitment. Former Fresno State transfer and fifth-year senior Mikey Keene is the likely backup.
Then comes either Garcia or sophomore Jadyn Davis, who played in just one game last season. The fifth and final quarterback is fifth-year senior Davis Warren, recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered in Michigan's bowl game this past year.
He was the starter almost all season in 2024, leading the Wolverines to an 8-5 season with seven touchdown passes and nine interceptions in nine games. He is nowhere near the starting job after what he put on display this past season.
Now is this an indictment of Michigan's confidence that Underwood is going to succeed in his first collegiate season? The former No. 1 overall prospect in the country is the projected starter but now has two fifth-year seniors and a fourth-year senior backing him up.
it is truly confusing why the Wolverines would bring in three quarterbacks that are in their final year of eligibility. Do they plan to rotate between two or three quarterbacks like they did last year without any real plan on what the centerpiece of their offense looks like? Or is this just necessary backup for Underwood?
It will be interesting to see how Michigan's depth chart shakes out before Week 1 in August, but Underwood is on thinner and thinner ice with multiple veterans entering the quarterback room. By the end of the year, will Underwood keep his spot, or will Garcia and/or other veterans step up and play?
