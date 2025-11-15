Former Gophers star Gable Steveson signs deal for another pro MMA bout
Former Gophers wrestling star Gable Steveson has signed on for another professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fight for later this month. He's expected to fight under the Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship (APFC) promotion on Sunday, Nov. 23. His opponent is unknown.
After a storied wrestling career that saw Steveson win the 2020 Olympic Gold Medal and two NCAA Championships with Minnesota, he attempted a WWE career, and even a short stint in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills. He then returned for one last run with Gophers wrestling last season, and he was upset in the national championship by Oklahoma State's Wyatt Hendrickson.
Now 25 years old, Steveson has become close friends with former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones. After training for a few years, Steveson officially began his pro MMA career in September with a first-round TKO win over Braden Peterson at LFA 217.
He then competed in Dirty Boxing Championship on October 30, which is a mixed rules boxing promotion. It gave Steveson an opportunity to showcase his striking prowess, and he delivered a first-round knockout in 15 seconds against Billy Swanson.
Steveson will now return to traditional MMA in APFC, which is a regional promotion owned by former UFC champion Anthony Pettis, based out of Milwaukee. Steveson's ultimate goal seems to be a career in UFC or Professional Fighting League (PFL), as he continues a similar career path as former Gophers wrestling legend Brock Lesnar.
His opponent is currently unknown, and it will be announced at a later date. It will likely be another innexperienced fighter, as Steveson contiues to get more experience under his belt.