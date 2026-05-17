Gable Steveson's Opponent Revealed for UFC Debut

Gable Steveson's opponent for his UFC debut later this summer was announced on Saturday night. He will be fighting on the main card of UFC 329 later this summer, which will be headlined by a rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway.

‼️ #UFC329 MAIN CARD ‼️



🔥 MCGREGOR 🆚 HOLLOWAY 🔥

🔥 SAINT DENIS 🆚 PIMBLETT 🔥

🔥 SANDHAGEN 🆚 BAUTISTA 2 🔥

🔥 ROYVAL 🆚 KAVANAGH 🔥

🔥 STEVESON 🆚 ELLISON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aRBSDUDarw — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 17, 2026

Steveson is currently scheduled to face Elisha Ellison in the opening fight of the main card, which is subject to change. Ellison has a 5-2 professional record, and he lost his UFC debut in September against Brando Peričić via first-round TKO. He's 29 years old and 6-feet tall. All five of his wins have come via first-round finish, and he was finished in both losses, so he's never gone to a decision.

Ellison is a bit of an unknown prospect, while Steveson is one of the most well-known debutants in the history of the UFC. For example, Ellison has fewer than 3,200 followers on Instagram, compared to Steveson, who has 1.4 million.

From a stylistic standpoint, Ellison is a smaller heavyweight. He weighed in at 236.6 pounds for his last fight, which is well below the 265-pound limit. Steveson has a similar build, and he weighed in at 249 pounds for his last fight. Early betting odds view Steveson as a massive favorite.

The fight game is about building interest, and nobody brings more eyeballs to the sport than McGregor. Steveson, making his UFC debut on the same night as McGregor's return, will give him a huge opportunity to establish himself among casual fans. Other notable fighters on the card include Paddy Pimblett, Benoit Saint Denis and Corey Sandhagen.

If Steveson performs well, he could be fast-tracked to a title fight like Brock Lesnar was nearly 20 years ago. Ellison is the type of opponent that Steveson will be able to get cage time against, a fighter who has already competed in the UFC. A loss would be incredibly damaging for the start of Steveson's career, but that's the entire intrigue of combat sports.

The event will take place as part of the UFC's annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at T-Mobile Arena. UFC fights are now available to watch on Paramount+.

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