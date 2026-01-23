Molly Qerim Reunites With Former ‘First Take’ Co-Host in First Job Since Leaving ESPN

Molly Qerim disappeared from ESPN's airwaves back in September when news broke that she was planning on leaving First Take at the end of the year. The news broke on a Monday afternoon and by the next morning she was gone. Qerim's landing spot has finally been revealed and there will be a familiar face by her side.

According to Front Office Sports, Qerim will host Zuffa Boxing on Paramount+ alongside Max Kellerman. The duo previously spent year working together on First Take before Kellerman left in 2021.

Qerim started at ESPN in 2006 and joined First Take in 2015. It was shocking when she left the show last year without an on-air goodbye, but she did get an emotional sendoff from Stephen A. Smith in the first episode after the news broke.

Kellerman also just recently made his return to sports media with a Ringer podcast he co-hosts with Maverick Carter. Kellerman broke into the business as a boxing analyst and has covered boxing for both ESPN and HBO. He got back into sports broadcasting last year when he worked a boxing match for Netflix.

Zuffa Boxing, which is being run by Dana White, will air its events on Paramount+ starting Friday night. Then on Saturday the UFC will make it's Paramount+ debut.

More on Sports Illustrated