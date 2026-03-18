5 Things Gophers Fans Need to Know About Green Bay Before March Madness Clash

Minnesota's first-round game of the NCAA Tournament against Green Bay on Friday night at Williams Arena is right around the corner. Here's what you need to know about the Phoenix (25-8, 17-3).

Coaching staff familiarity

Green Bay head coach Kayla Karius was Dawn Plitzuweit's replacement at South Dakota when she left for West Virginia after the 2021-22 season. Karius was an assistant coach at South Dakota from 2016 to 2018, which overlapped with Plitzuweit's first three seasons at the school. Karius played at Green Bay, and this is her second straight season leading the Phoenix to the NCAA Tournament.

2017-18 South Dakota women's basketball coaching staff. | Picture via: goyotes.com

Green Bay's Power Conference experience

Whenever you look at a potential upset in March Madness, you need to look at how the smaller school fared against high-major competition. Green Bay played an impressive nonconference schedule with notable games against Wisconsin, Kansas State, NC State, Richmond and Washington.

Their biggest loss from those five by 17 against Richmond, which is playing in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. They lost to NC State by 12, Washington by 5, Wisconsin by 4 and they beat Kansas State. They know what high-major basketball looks like, which is important heading into a matchup like Friday night.

Minnesota natives

Green Bay has four players on its roster from Minnesota. Most notably, leading scorer Jenna Guyer is from Circle Pines. She has been a four-year player with the Phoenix, and she's averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season, as a 6-foot-2 post player.

Rogers native Ellie Buzzelle plays 18.9 minutes per game off the bench, Pine City's Sophie Lahti hasn't appeared in a game this season and Becker native Maren Westin has 10.3 minutes per game in 12 contests this season.

Notable stats

Minnesota has been near the top of the country in fewest turnovers per game all season, and they're currently fourth at 10.9. Green Bay isn't too far behind at No. 31 with just 12.9 turnovers per game, and they're 17th in the country with 17.3 assists per game.

The Phoenix are No. 36 in the country in field goal percentage defense at 37.2%, and they commit the 12th-fewest fouls per game with just 12.9. The Horizon League is one of the weaker conferences in college basketball, but Green Bay has proven to be a consistent team all season.

Betting odds.

The Gophers have been holding steady around 22.5-point betting favorites all week. It's worth noting that Green Bay hasn't lost a game by that many points all season. Ultimately, Minnesota is heavily favored to advance to the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.