5 Under-the-Radar Transfer Portal Targets Minnesota Fans Might Not Know

The Division I men's basketball transfer portal officially opens on Tuesday following the national championship game. The Gophers are expected to add a few players this offseason, and while it's fun to write about players with Minnesota connections, they're bound to add multiple players with no connection to the state. Here are five names I would look at if I were on the coaching staff.

Sonny Wilson, Toledo

I tried to limit the list to realistic targets, and Wilson is certainly on the high end of that outlook for a program like the Gophers. If they want to make a significant splash for the guard to play alongside Isaac Asuma, he might be their choice. At 6-foot-1, he averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game last season on 49.0% shooting from the field. He's the type of addition that could get Minnesota back to the NCAA Tournament.

Toledo Freshman Sonny Wilson had a really good game tonight. He finished with 16 Points, 3 Rebounds, 3 Assists, and a Steal. Wilson was also efficient shooting 64% from the field. pic.twitter.com/fXNrt22RzM — KJ (@KJScouting) November 12, 2023

Conrad Luczynski, Lenoir-Rhyne

Many Gopher fans have been clamoring to add more size, and Luczynski would definitely add that. At 7-foot-2, he began his college career at Eastern New Mexico University for two seasons before transferring to Lenior-Rhyne, which both compete at Division II. He averaged 13.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season. He'll certainly garner high-major interest, and he'd be a fun frontcourt option alongside Jaylen Crocker-Johnson.

Sebastian Mack, Missouri

After a disappointing season at Missouri, it's hard to gauge what Mack's interest could be in the transfer portal market. Back in 2023-24, he averaged 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a true freshman at UCLA. He's a former top-60 high school prospect, and the fit clearly didn't work in Columbia. For the same reason, Cade Tyson worked at Minnesota after a down year at North Carolina, I think Mack would be an interesting buy-low candidate as a 6-foot-3 guard.

Ethan Roberts, Penn

At 6-foot-5, Roberts was one of the best scorers in the Ivy League last season with 16.9 points per game. He has had previous stops at Army and Drake, but I think he's good enough to play at the high-major level as a career 39.2% three-point shooter with 5.0 attempts per game. Throwing him into the fold with Bobby Durkin and Nolen Anderson on the perimeter could make Minnesota an elite three-point shooting team.

Braeden Speed, Loyola Maryland

Speed made significant improvements in the Patriot League last season with 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3. 8 assists per game. It's a big jump to the Big Ten, but if Minnesota wants to dip into the low-major level, he has a lot of intriguing traits. At 6-foot-3, with two years of eligibility remaining, he would be a worthy addition to their backcourt.