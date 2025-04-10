Bound for Chapel Hill, Kyan Evans doesn't follow Niko Medved to Minnesota
Maybe the reason the Gophers are connected to so many transfer portal guards is because head coach Niko Medved knew he wasn't going to get standout Colorado State guard Kyan Evans to follow him to Minnesota.
Evans committed to North Carolina on Wednesday night, ending Minnesota's hope after there was a report last week that said Evans would visit the University of Minnesota after the NCAA's weeklong dead period from Nov. 4-10.
Evans was among the most intriguing players in the transfer portal after he shot 44.6% from three this season and shined for Medved's CSU Rams in the NCAA Tournament. Evans scored 23 points in Colorado State's upset win in the first round of the tourney over Memphis
For the season, he averaged 10.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on 47.1/44.6/85.2 shooting splits. The sophomore still has two years of eligibility remaining, and he'll get to do it on the main stage in Chapel HIll.
Meanwhile, the Gophers have been connected to a bunch of guards in the portal, including Division II All-Americans Wes Enis and Jadin Booth, as well as Western Michigan combo guard Chansey Willis Jr.
Medved, so far, has landed portal commitments from Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Colorado State), B.J. Omot (California), Bobby Durkin (Davidson) and Robert Vaihola (San Jose State). All four are listed at 6-foot-7 or 6-foot-8 and have position flexibilty.